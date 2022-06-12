Truck blaze gives Hamilton motorists a fiery roadside spectacle

Fire fully engulfed the cab of this light truck on Resolution Drive in Hamilton on Sunday morning.

A light truck that caught alight in Hamilton on Sunday morning provided passing motorists with a spectacular sight, but there was not much danger involved.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident on Resolution Drive about 8.45am.

Shift manager Josh Pennefather at Fire and Emergency NZ’s northern communications centre said the truck had somehow caught alight in the southbound lane.

The truck’s owner, who was apparently behind the wheel at the time, had the sense to pull off the road and parked on the roadside verge before escaping the inferno that engulfed the vehicle’s cab.

One fire engine was dispatched to the scene and firefighters found the truck to be “well involved” on arrival, Pennefather said.

The fire, however, was quickly extinguished and there was little sign that any kind of hazardous substances were being transported, he said.