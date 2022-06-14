Coromandel roadside shooting: Ex-partner tells of murder accused's rages in wake of bonfire explosion

Adrian Phillips is accused of the murder of Bayden Williams on Kopu-Hikuai Road.

The former partner of a man accused of murdering a perceived foe in a rage has told a jury about how he would frequently fly into fits of anger over “little things”.

Adrian Reginald George Phillips, 23, is on trial in the High Court in Hamilton. He is facing one charge of murder in relation to the death of Bayden Williams, 20, who was found dead on the Kopu-Hikuai Rd on the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

It is alleged that Phillips rammed Williams’ vehicle off a twisting stretch of road. When Williams climbed up a bank back to the roadside, about 7pm that night, Phillips fatally injured him by shooting him three times in the shoulder, thigh and head with a shotgun.

SUPPLIED Bayden Williams who was allegedly murdered on the side of the Kopu-Hikuai Rd in the Coromandel Peninsula.

The Crown contends Phillips was in a murderous rage when he fired the shots. His defence counsel says Phillips fired the shots in self-defence, because he believed Williams was coming at him with a knife.

On Tuesday, Macy Randall, who was Phillips’ partner at the time of the incident, gave evidence to the court. Macy Randall is the twin sister of Chloe Randall, with whom Williams was rekindling a relationship at the time.

Macy Randall said their relationship had been a happy one until one day in December 2019, when they moved into a house in Hikutaia, near Paeroa, together.

Stuff The cordon on Kopu-Hikuai Rd on the Coromandel where Bayden Williams was found dead.

That evening Phillips had poured fuel onto a bonfire in an attempt to get it started. It had exploded and he suffered bad burns to his groin, abdomen, hands and arms. He had to spend three weeks in hospital and underwent several skin graft operations.

In March, Phillips returned to his job as a mechanic at Nissan Paeroa. He was meant to initially just be working part time, however “they were making him stay for full days. Just the way that they were treating him was pretty unfair,” Macy Randall said.

“He felt used and taken advantage of, which quite upset him because he was a huge asset to them.”

He was also getting a hard time from his co-workers.

“He felt embarrassed by how the fire happened.”

As a result, Phillips began to frequently lose his temper at “little things” such as the dishes being dirty or the shower being too cold.

“He would start pacing around a lot. Sometimes he would put holes in the walls and yell, particularly at me.”

Eventually Phillips stopped working and the couple moved back to his parents’ place in Ngatea – however the angry rages continued.

Macy Randall spoke of an incident when they took a drive to Miranda during the level 3 lockdown when Phillips declared she was deliberately stressing him out.

He began yelling, driving recklessly, pounding on the steering wheel and threatened to deliberately run his ute off the road.

Eventually he pulled over and calmed down, after having what Macy Randall described as “a big breakdown”.

On another occasion, during another trip, Phillips again became angry and started driving dangerously.

“I told him that my fear of driving is similar to his fear of fire ... I stupidly grabbed a lighter and lit it in front of him.”

Phillips’ response was immediate: “He flipped out,” she said.

Phillips stopped the car, and yelled at her, before putting his thumb into her mouth and pushed her against the car window, and also punched her in the arm.