The next big thing: Pest-proof fence for Waiwhakareke park could be 'another Hamilton Gardens moment'

Erecting a predator-proof fence around Hamilton's Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park could help transform it into a premier tourist attraction, councillors heard.

Fencing off Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park from pests would be a boon for threatened native species and provide the city with “another Hamilton Gardens moment”.

A feasibility study commissioned by Hamilton City Council recommends a full height predator exclusion fence be erected around the 65-hectare park at a cost of about $2.5 million.

Waiwhakareke is located on the city’s northwest outskirts and was established in 2004. It opened its gates to the public in 2019.

Council staff will hold a workshop with elected members to discuss the feasibility study’s findings and devise a funding plan proposal.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF A blessing ceremony was held before construction began on a shared entry precinct at Hamilton Zoo and Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park. This video was first published in February 2021.

Lee-Ann Jordan,​ city council’s visitor destinations manager, said the study indicates erecting a fence around the park would be “relatively easy” and would generate significant ecological benefits for the city.

In the early years, Waiwhakareke consisted of grazing farmland and stands of grey willow and weedy vegetation around a natural peat lake. Today, the park is recognised as New Zealand’s largest inland restoration project.

Restoration ecologist Professor Bruce Clarkson​ said removing pest species from the park would enable Waiwhakareke’s native plants to become self-sustaining and allow the site to become a sanctuary for threatened species.

“It’s all the sensitive species that you can not hang on to when you’ve got predators roaming around the place like rats, mice, weasels, stoats and cats,” Clarkson said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Restoration ecologist Professor Bruce Clarkson has led the Waiwhakareke project since its inception (file photo).

“Takahē would be perfect for Waiwhakareke, but you could also have hihi and saddleback and native geckos and skinks – all those things that are under serious pressure.”

A protected Waiwhakareke could also prove an ideal temporary home for recovering kiwi and encourage the city’s tūī population to “just go crazy”.

“The big target that we have here in Hamilton is kererū. We’ve got a small number of kererū and I think the predator-proof fence would be the tipping point for reestablishing good numbers of kererū, and then they would spill over,” Clarkson said.

“The other key benefit of a predator-proof fence is you’d keep out seed predators which would allow Waiwhakareke to have a self-sustaining, regenerating native plant community.”

Councillor Martin Gallagher​ said the council and Waiwhakareke supporters will have to secure funding for the fence, but such considerations shouldn’t detract from the vision for the park.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A feasibility study recommends a full height predator exclusion fence around Waiwhakareke.

Waiwhakareke’s potential as a tourist attraction – linked to the adjacent Hamilton Zoo – should not be underestimated.

“There’s going to be some funding issues, but I just want to say this is another Hamilton Gardens moment,” Gallagher said.

Hamilton Gardens is regarded as Waikato’s premier visitor attraction, drawing about one million visitors a year pre-Covid.

Councillor Sarah Thomson​ said Waiwhakareke has been embraced by the public as shown by the many volunteers who plant natives there every Arbor Day.

External funders have already shown interest in support the construction of a predator-proof fence.

“I have absolute confidence that when it comes to looking for funding for this fence, people will be there to contribute and as a community we will be able to make that happen,” Thomson said.

Meanwhile, the city council will spend about $10,000 exploring the benefits and risks of creating a place name for the Rotokauri precinct that takes in Waiwhakareke, Hamilton Zoo, the Hamilton Observatory and the Everyday Eatery.