Coromandel's new mayor would have signed off on climate change bill

Thames Coromandel’s new mayor Len Salt position on climate change is very different to his predecessors'.

If Len Salt was Coromandel’s mayor last term he would have signed off the Climate Change declaration.

It’s only day one of Salt’s new role as Thames Coromandel mayor and he is already calling the shots on some of the biggest issues facing the coastal district.

The 66-year-old Whitianga resident had a clear win on Saturday night, receiving 5195 preliminary votes - more than 2000 ahead of nearest rival John Freer.

Describing himself as a solutions man, Salt said ratepayers should expect to see some "major changes” in Thames Coromandel in the next few years.

READ MORE:

* No signature, no problem - Thames-Coromandel council sidesteps mayor in climate declaration push

* Coastal mayor Sandra Goudie still 'thumbing her nose' over climate change signature

* Thames' youth protest outside council office, on cusp of climate declaration decision



Stuff Climate change is literally eating away at some of the spots Kiwis love the most - our beach fronts and coastlines.

“It’s fair to say my position on climate change is very different to the previous mayor’s,” Salt said.

This follows Sandra Goudie’s unwavering refusal to sign the local government leaders’ climate change declaration, despite strong public support and a High Court decision.

While Salt wouldn’t go into detail about what he thought of Goudie, he disapproved of several of her decisions.

“Climate change is happening here and now.

“We should be working very hard to do our part to making sure that the effects of climate change are mitigated and our people are protected as much as possible.”

Salt ran for mayor in 2019, losing to Goudie by more than 3000 votes.

Describing it as a “test run” now three years on, he feels he is in a much better position to tackle some of the district’s “biggest roadblocks”.

He plans to spend the next few months making sure they make the agenda before the district’s long-term plan is finalised.

One of his ideas is for council to stop contracting out work and rebuild its services internally.

“Council contracts almost everything they do and the dangers of this is that they have no ability to do anything in-house.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff With a background in business and management, Salt has previously worked in kiwifruit, hospitality and timber industries.

An example is its solid waste, he said, with all seven of the district’s transfer stations run privately.

“We need to have transfer stations owned by council again like Matamata-Piako and Hauraki are doing and combine them with resource centres – this reduces costs and waste going to landfill – and will allow us to save thousands of dollars.”

Affordable housing will also be at the top of his list.

He has begun discussing ways to set up a task force for housing and potential growth opportunities in Thames – the economic powerhouse of Coromandel.

“Costs are going up, councils and people across the country are facing massive problems which are going to affect all of us.

“If we don’t do things differently and look at the entire picture of council and realise this model isn’t working we are going to be looking at massive rate increases.”

He believes rekindling relationships with local iwi will also be integral to improving the consultation process.

Salt has Māori heritage – with his father Ngāpuhi and mum Tainui – and is in the early stages of reconnecting with his whakapapa after years of cultural alienation.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff After losing the elections in 2019, Salt spent the last three years chairing a number of community boards.

While this may make him Thames Coromandel’s first Māori mayor, he said, he has a long way to go before he understands what it means to be Māori.

“You definitely won’t see me speaking on behalf of mana whenua anytime soon,” he said.

“But I will open the door so that iwi are involved and included in the growth and future of our communities.”

He was there when council voted against Māori Wards “within 60 seconds” and wants to see its consultation process improved.

“It’s an exciting challenge that I’m looking forward to.”

“I’m really fortunate that I’ve got such a strong sense of support from the community, but also such a strong team on council.”