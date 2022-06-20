Plane crashes near Hamilton and catches fire, but those inside escape

Farmer Ben Meyer heard some clunking from a plane overhead, then it crash landed after missing the airstrip on his farm on the outskirts of Hamilton. "Luckily the pilot hopped out and it was all good."

A small plane crashed and then caught fire on the outskirts of Hamilton, leaving two people with moderate to minor injuries.

Farmer Ben Meyer saw the plane heading towards the paddock of his family farm in the suburb of Temple View, off Koromatua Road.

It was making a clunking noise as it approached the farm’s landing strip on Monday afternoon, he said.

”We saw it coming in, and it tried to land on my own air strip, and it didn’t quite make it, and it went too far and into the neighbouring stream,” Meyer said.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Emergency services were called to Temple View on the outskirts of Hamilton, about 2.40pm on Monday.

“It slid and did two or three hops, and then it went into the stream ... luckily the pilots hopped out, and it was all good.

“After a while it caught on fire... It was more smoke than anything.”

Fire and Emergency were called to the crash scene at 2.40pm Monday.

A spokesperson said the aircraft was in flames, but the two people inside were reported to have got out.

Two Fire and Emergency fire trucks were in attendance.

A St John spokesperson said one ambulance and one manager responded to an incident on Barrett Rd.

“St John treated two patients in moderate and minor conditions. Both patients are being transported to Waikato Hospital.”

Emergency services were dealing with the wreckage of the plane and police did not allow Stuff to photograph the scene.