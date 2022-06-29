Return of the suitcase: Police quest for owner of LOTR figurines found on roadside

Not all who wander are lost, but police don’t yet have an explanation for how these Lord of the Rings figurines ended up beside a Coromandel road.

A fellowship of Lord of the Rings figurines have wound up on an unexpected journey beside a coastal Coromandel road – prompting a quest to return them.

They were in a suitcase found on Thames Coast Road in late April, Waikato Police said, casting their eye of Sauron about to find the owner of what must be someone’s precious.

Like a Ring Wraith in the night, person who handed the case in didn’t want to leave his details, a spokesperson said.

The police quest to find the owner has sparked a series of puns – in part triggered by their Facebook note saying it wasn’t “just a Tolkien lost property post”.

READ MORE:

* See the magical first teaser for the Lord of the Rings prequel series

* Tourism unsure of impact of losing second Amazon Lord of the Rings TV series

* Get ready to go on an adventure with the Lord of the Rings prequel series in 2022



Police asked anyone with information – or who knows “someone that has a bad hobbit of misplacing things” – to call 105 and quote file number 220502/7540.

“You missed the opportunity to say ‘If you know whose it is just give us "one ring" on 105’,” a commenter replied.

”What an ORCward situation,” added another.

But not all were on board, with one person saying “With gags like that, you shall not pass!”.

By mid-Wednesday afternoon, there had been one inquiry about the case.