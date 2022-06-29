Police name pair killed in crash near Taupō

The crash on Whangamata Road happened on June 1, and also left a third person in hospital (file photo).

The two people who died in a crash on the northern side of Lake Taupō were from the area where it happened.

Police have named Riley John Sutherland, 20, and Ashlee Kathleen Ennis, 21, as the people killed in a crash on Whangamata Road, near Taupō, on June 11.

The crash was in Marotiri, and police said both Sutherland and Ennis were from the area.

Police extended condolences to their loved ones.

Enquiries into the two-car crash, which also left a third person in hospital, continue.