Flames billow out of car window in blaze that closes Hamilton street

Emergency services shut down Wellington Street, Hamilton East, to deal with vehicles engulfed in flames.

A vehicle fire that shut down a suburban Hamilton street had flames several metres high that were nearing powerlines.

A witness at the scene, who did not want to be named, said he was driving past on Wednesday afternoon and saw flames billowing out of a car parked in the driveway of a Wellington St property.

"All of the inside of the car was on fire but nobody was inside or nearby."

Police Senior Sergeant Scott McKenzie said they were called to assist Fire and Emergency in Wellington St, in Hamilton East about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

SHARNAE HOPE/Stuff The fire was believed to have started in a parked vehicle in Wellington St, Hamilton East.

The witness said firefighters and police arrived 15 minutes later but by that point the flames had engulfed a van parked next to the first vehicle, licking at the power lines and a building nearby.

"Officers knocked on the door to tell the people living in the house that their car was on fire but they didn't seem to care and carried on with their afternoon indoors.

"They either have very good insurance or had faith it wouldn't spread to the house."

By the time the flames were extinguished, both cars were gutted.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said four fire trucks attended.