Water debt debate for Waitomo District as reforms loom

Borrowing to build a drinking water and wastewater plant for Te Kūiti pushed up debt in the district, the mayor said.

Waitomo District mayor John Robertson is challenging the Department of Internal Affairs to acknowledge its water debt as national water reform accelerates.

The mayor’s call comes as public submissions are made on the Water Services Entities Bill which is currently being scrutinised by MPs.

The bill is the first of a suite of Three Waters bills to reform New Zealand’s drinking water, wastewater and storm water services.

Robertson says that the Department of Internal Affairs hasn’t acknowledged the extent of council’s water debt.

Waitomo District Council Waitomo District mayor John Robertson is worried the district’s water-related debt isn’t on the DIA’s books, and will fall back on ratepayers.

“Our debt related to water is around $23 million,” he says.

“(The) Government says the new entities will take over water-related debt. But the problem in our case is that the DIA (Department of Internal Affairs) analysis claims we have no-water related debt. They are wrong, but won't acknowledge this,” he said.

“Councils have been promised that the Government would pay off water-related debt. Agreeing what the debt is, is critical to resolving this.”

If the water debt is not settled, it would remain on “council books” and fall back on ratepayers, Robertson said.

Council’s water debt accumulated when it borrowed to build a drinking water and wastewater plant for Te Kūiti.

However, the Department of Internal Affairs told Local Democracy Reporting, it has never “concluded that the district has no water debt”.

“Information provided by the council indicates the council has $26 million in water debt. This is reflected in the Financial Impact Tool provided by the Department of Internal Affairs to all councils including Waitomo last year.”

The bill will create four publicly owned water services entities that will provide safe, reliable, and efficient water services in place of local authorities.

Each water services entity would take on responsibility for delivering water services to a specific geographical area, from 1 July 2024.

Robertson confirmed council is seeking consultation before it applies for the $3.5 million available as part of the first tranche of the Three Waters "Better Off" funding.