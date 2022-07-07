Medal for Rocky Horror's Richard O'Brien, a 'true creative hero of Kirikiriroa'

Richard O'Brien is a creative icon, an arts and theatre champion and “a relentless advocate of our city”, Hamilton's mayor says. He is pictured next to the Riff Raff Statue with his awards.

He created a worldwide phenomenon, but one of Richard O’Brien’s​ most treasured memories is of performing at Hamilton’s Founders Theatre.

The creative genius behind The Rocky Horror Show joined the cast of the Hamilton Operatic Society’s production of Oliver in 2012 – and he still beams about the city’s “remarkable talent”.

“They weren’t amateur. They were first-class people.”

Ten years on, O’Brien has been welcomed back into the “rocking” city, once again recognised for more than 50 years of work in Hamilton’s performing arts sector.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Richard O'Brien is modest about his contributions, describing his success as “pure luck”.

Dressed all in black, he stood below a bronzed-up version of himself dressed as Riff Raff, a statue that is used by hundreds as a selfie backdrop, as mayor Paula Southgate​ bestowed him with a new civic honour – the Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal.

While this time round there were no selfies or time-warp dancing, Southgate said no-one is more deserving of this year’s award than the “true creative hero of Kirikiriroa”.

“We are honouring a truly unique creative person,” Southgate said to the small crowd on Thursday.

O’Brien is “an iconic Hamiltonian who has created a worldwide phenomenon called The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

“There’s very few Hamiltonians who have claimed that.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Hamilton Kirikiriroa Medal is the second-highest honour the city can bestow.

As the second-highest honour that the city can bestow on anyone, the civic award recognises the achievements of individuals who have been very successful in their chosen field and have made an outstanding contribution to the city as a whole, Southgate said.

“Richard O’Brien qualifies on every single account.”

Addressing O’Brien, she said: “You are a creative icon, champion of the arts and theatre, a staunch ally for the creative sector and a relentless advocate of our city, enabling any of us to be creative and enjoy creativity.”

Speaking after the official ceremony, O’Brien was much more modest about his contributions to the sector, but he admitted that his younger self would be “terribly happy” with the honour.

Describing Hamilton as a “a rocking town” in the 1950s and 60s, O’Brien said it was pure luck that The Rocky Horror Show even took off.

“I was a high school dropout ... so it’s luck that got me here,” O’Brien said.

The concept for The Rocky Horror Show came to light while he was barbering in Hamilton between 1951-64.

The barbershop was located in front of the old Embassy Theatre, where O’Brien attended many late night picture shows.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Thursday’s gathering was kept small, as per Richard O’Brien’s request.

Eventually, he moved back to England and was cast in Hair, and then joined Jesus Christ Superstar as King Herod, before being fired and sent on his way with 300 pounds in his pocket.

Then in 1973 by “pure luck”, The Rocky Horror Show concept resurfaced, opening in a small, 62-seat theatre up a long flight of stairs.

It grew in popularity and was turned into a film in 1975. O’Brien played a huge part co-writing the screenplay and appearing as Riff Raff. It has since grown a significant cult following.

From there, O’Brien was approached by the Riff Raff Trust with a proposal to create a statue to celebrate the birthplace of the Rocky Horror.

He attended the unveiling in 2004 and has since had a close relationship with the creative community in Hamilton since his return to Aotearoa in 2009.

He has also been a long-time patron of the Hamilton Operatic Society and numerous charitable trusts.

“I’ve had a very lucky life.”