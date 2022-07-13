Expressway gang beating accused in court, pleads not guilty

The victim of an alleged serious assault on the Waikato expressway was being followed by a convoy of motorcycles prior to the incident on March 11.

One of three men charged in connection to an alleged beating of a motorist on the Waikato Expressway in March has appeared in court.

Harley Hakiaha Henare Taurau Graham, 27, of Pakuranga, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday. He faces a single charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The charge comes with a maximum penalty of 14 years in jail.

Through his counsel Richard Keam, Graham pleaded not guilty to the charge and elected trial by jury. He will next appear for a case review hearing in September.

Police charging documentation also names two of Graham’s co-accused. They are Max Wilson, 32, and Hendrix Crichton-Weke-Tuhimata, 25, who have already made appearances in the Christchurch District Court.

They are next due to appear on July 20 and August 1 respectively.

The charges the trio are facing relate to an alleged serious assault of a motorist on the Waikato Expressway near Rangiriri on March 11.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim was travelling north in a ute when he stopped, got out, and was then set upon by a large group of motorcyclists who had been travelling behind him.

On June 21, police raided seven properties connected to the Tribesmen gang – four in Auckland and three in Christchurch – and arrested four men.

The fourth man was not connected to the March 11 incident, and was arrested on an unrelated matter.