Dog digs up cyanide vials inside ammo case on rural property

The property owner was alerted when a dog dug up the case on their Waikato property, the police said. But they didn’t give much more info.

An ammunition case full of cyanide vials was uncovered by a dog on a rural Waikato property.

But it remains a mystery who's responsible for the dangerous discovery and how they got rid of it, with agencies pointing the finger in different directions.

The case was found on Sunday in Ngarua, just east of Morrinsville, but police say they were first notified late Monday morning.

“Someone ... had found a small ammunition box on Sunday containing vials of cyanide. The person was alerted because a dog dug it up, on a residential property on Maungakawa Road,” a police spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Digging up gold in New Zealand's truffieres

* Streetscape work delayed until January because of contamination

* State Highway 27 blocked near Ngarua, Waikato, after truck reportedly carrying chemicals crashes



Stuff put questions to six agencies, including about whether the item had been removed and what was done with it – but none provided those answers and most suggested other organisations.

Fire and Emergency NZ “made the item safe initially” and was working with the local council to get it removed, a police spokesperson said.

That was the end of the police involvement.

Four trucks were sent to help police on Monday, a Fire and Emergency statement said, and they’d left the Ngarua scene by 1.40pm, after just over an hour.

“Due to the industrial action we are unable to provide any further information than this,” the statement said.

Further queries were directed to Matamata-Piako District Council or Waikato Regional Council.

The former said it got the first phone call at 11am Monday and directed the caller to the regional council “who advised that due to the nature and quantity it would be a police issue”.

Waikato Regional Council said it helped get advice for the landowner on how to safely remove and dispose of the vials.

However, the council statement said the responsibility for hazardous substance management mainly lay with the Environmental Protection Authority and Fire and Emergency, WorkSafe and the local council.

WorkSafe didn’t go to Ngarua but “contributed by advising the New Zealand Police on how the material could be safely disposed”.

And the Environmental Protection Agency was “aware of the matter” and supporting the regional council and others where needed, a statement said.