Neighbours at war: Cossie club strikes back against Lisa Lewis in court appeal

Lisa Lewis, an adult film actress and Hamilton mayoral candidate, has been involved in a long-term battle with her neighbours, the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club. (File photo)

More shots have been fired in the lengthy battle between the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club and its neighbour, adult film actress Lisa Lewis, during a High Court appeal hearing.

Earlier this year Lewis won a civil case against the club and was awarded $10,000 in damages – as well as $47,213 in legal costs – after district court Judge David Cameron found the club’s management and patrons had caused “considerable stress to Ms Lewis over many months”.

That stress came from what the judge deemed to be a campaign of bullying against her, which included late night tooting, the erroneous issuing of trespass notices, and the erection of security fences that prevented her from driving in and out of her own driveway – which is only accessible by driving through the club’s car park.

The club, however, has appealed the ruling. In the High Court in Hamilton on Monday, the organisation’s lawyers, Laura Hann and Truc Tran, and Lewis’ counsel, Fraser King, crossed swords before Justice Timothy Brewer.

Justice Brewer has reserved his decision on the appeal’s outcome. He has much to consider, including whether his district court colleague was successful in sorting fact from fiction, following months of bitter recriminations between the warring parties.

“It is clear there was, to use an overworked word, a toxic relationship between Ms Lewis and the club,” he said.

Led by Hann, the appellants' case was that there had been both errors of law and errors of fact made by the district court judge when he came to his decision, which was released in early March this year.

One of these was that when Lewis moved into the rental property in 2013, there had been a verbal agreement between her and the club’s then-manager that she could access her home via the car park.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Whether there was any kind of formal initial agreement that Lisa Lewis could access her home from the Cosmopolitan Club’s car park is one of the issues being contested at the High Court appeal. (File photo)

Hann said there had been no such agreement and it was therefore wrong of Judge Cameron to have taken it into consideration in his deliberations.

It was not a case of Lewis being “landlocked” out of accessing her own home, because she still had the grassy access-way to the side of the car park get there and back, Hann said.

As Judge Cameron noted in his judgment, the grass strip is not wide enough to accommodate a vehicle, and in any event there is a power pole and a power box situated on it.

Another issue was a trespass notice served by the club on Lewis in August 2020. At the time, Lewis had filed with the Disputes Tribunal relating to alleged “wrongful use of the car park by others” and Judge Cameron had deemed it an act of retaliation by the club against her.

David White/Stuff There was little doubt there was a “toxic relationship” between Lisa Lewis and the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club, Justice Timothy Brewer said. (File photo)

This was not correct, said Hann. Rather, the notice had been served in response to Lewis’ repeated harassment of the club’s staff, patrons and motorhome users who had been permitted to park overnight in the car park.

In his response, King said his client had an email from the former manager, who had told her there were “no restrictions on your use of the car park area” – with the proviso that she be mindful that on busy nights the car park might be full of cars.

Prior to a change of management, Lewis had been making use of the club’s car park to get in and out of her home for several years and “there was never any valid revoking of [that] agreement”.

King said that as the civil hearing, held in January, had proceeded, it had become clear the trespass notice issued by the club was invalid.

This was because a meeting of the executive committee, properly minuted, was required. No such process had been followed.

Hann, however, argued that the notice had been issued by the club’s president, who would have had delegated authority to do so.

As such, the club would therefore have been well within its rights to have erected the security fence in November that year, which – for a short time at least – prevented Lewis from getting access to her home.