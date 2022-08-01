Exhibitionist burglar owns up to indecent acts in front of CCTV camera and stealing underwear

Fabian Kearns made sure a security camera was fully trained on him before doing an indecent act which landed him in court (file photo).

A Hamilton man who took off all his clothes before doing lewd acts in front of a CCTV camera has also admitted sniffing – and then stealing – underwear left to dry on a washing line.

Fabian Apita Kearns, 33, appeared via audio-visual link in the Hamilton District Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, unlawfully being in an enclosed yard, and doing an indecent act with intent to insult.

As the summary of facts on his case reveals, it was about 5.30am on Sunday, April 3, when Kearns walked up a driveway and entered an area behind a business located in a house in Grey St, in Hamilton East.

It was still dark, but he could be seen on CCTV cameras walking onto the rear deck of the building and looking around, before leaving.

At 7.25am he returned. This time he made straight for the CCTV camera and positioned it so that it looked straight down on the deck.

He then took off all his clothes, but tied his T-shirt around his face in a belated attempt to disguise himself.

He lay down on the deck naked, directly facing the camera, and masturbated. After he was done, he got dressed and departed – the security cameras having captured the entire sequence of events.

On Monday, April 11 at 3.53am he returned to the scene. Once again he repositioned the CCTV camera, took off all his clothes, and lay down on the deck exposing himself to the camera.

He then stood up, turned around, got down on all fours and wiggled his bottom at it.

In explanation to the police, Kearns said he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol at the time, and could not remember committing the offences.

He admitted being at the location at the time, and said he was on his way home from clubbing in town, had gone to the toilet at the property, and then did some “personal care”.

When shown photographs of himself in action, Kearns confirmed it was him, but said he could not remember doing the indecent acts due to his intoxication.

The Grey St indecencies were not his only indiscretion. On the afternoon of Sunday, May 28, he was walking along River Rd when he spotted washing on a clothes airer, on the deck of a house.

The clothing belonged to a 28-year-old woman who was house-sitting while the usual residents at the address were overseas.

Kearns entered the property, wandered around and then went to the deck, where he uplifted three pairs of the victim’s underwear, which he sniffed before placing them in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

He then crept up the back steps of the house and spent some time looking through the windows, before eventually leaving.

In explanation, Kearns said he had seen the clothing from the street “and couldn’t help himself”.

Kearns will be sentenced in September.