Police investigating 'ongoing incident' in eastern Waikato

Members of the public were advised to report any suspicious behaviour immediately on 111. (File photo)

Police say they are investigating an ongoing incident in Te Aroha, eastern Waikato.

There would be an increased police presence in the area during Monday morning, and members of the public were advised to report any suspicious behaviour immediately on 111.

Do you know any more about this? Send your newstips to newstips@stuff.co.nz

“We are also advising people to avoid assisting anyone attempting to hitch-hike in the area this morning,” police said.

They did not elaborate on the nature of the “incident” and Waikato police would not comment.

Further information would be provided when able.