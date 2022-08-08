Woman's death sparks homicide investigation, manhunt across Waikato

Residents are warned not to pick up anyone trying to hitchhike in the area.

A woman has been found dead in Cambridge, sparking a manhunt across eastern Waikato.

Emergency services were alerted around 1:20am on Monday, and when they arrived at the Richmond Rd house, a woman was found dead, police said in a statement mid-morning.

“Police are making enquiries to locate the alleged offender including in the wider Te Aroha area.

“We want to reassure the community we have a number of staff making enquiries to locate the offender and there will be an increased police presence while these enquiries are under way.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Police at the scene in Te Aroha where a grey Mitsubishi is parked on the roadway with all its tyres blown out.

“We continue to advise members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour immediately to police on 111.”

A scene examination is under way at the Cambridge property and it appears to be linked to another incident in Te Aroha.

Early on Monday, the public were warned not to pick up hitch-hikers in the Te Aroha area, but police communications did not reveal the nature of what they described as an “ongoing incident”.

MARK TAYLOR / STUFF Police investigate a grey Mitsubishi in Te Aroha as part of a manhunt in the Waikato town

Members of the public were advised to report any suspicious behaviour immediately on 111.

At the centre of the police attention was a grey Mitsubishi at the intersection of Kendrick St and Stanley Ave in Te Aroha.

All four tyres were flat and, while police weren’t saying what unfolded, a tactic they often use to stop someone in a vehicle is to lay spikes on the tarseal.

Matamata-Piako District councillor for Te Aroha, Russell Smith, knew nothing about the incident until he saw armed police at a cordon in town on his way to work in nearby Waitoa about 5.40am.

Christel Yardley/Stuff This vehicle is under police guard in Richmond St, Cambridge, where police say a woman’s body was found.

His fellow councillors and district Mayor Ash Tanner were unaware of the nature of the incident on Monday morning.

Residents were equally in the dark.

The local dairy The DailyDemand just a few metres away from the abandoned car knew nothing.

When they arrived for the day’s work the police were already there.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Police control traffic flow at the scene in Te Aroha.

Walkers and a cyclist passing by were also clueless as to what had happened. One couple only knew details from what they had seen or heard in the media.

Just before 9.30am a tow truck arrived to pick up the car.