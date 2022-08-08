Boy racer's racist remarks precede urination and sustained loss of traction

Boy racers have long congregated at the intersection of Onion Rd and Holmes Rd to do burnouts. Hamilton builder Cassius Bramley Porima was one of them.

A Hamilton builder who subjected a service station worker to a racist tirade then went and did a donut in his car at a notorious nearby burnout spot.

Cassius Clem Bramley Porima,​ 21, of Chartwell, was disqualified from driving for six months when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, after earlier pleading guilty to charges of operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction and offensive behaviour.

That latter charge arose after Bramley Porima went to the Caltex Te Rapa service station about 5pm on November 7 last year.

He was not wearing a mask and the store attendant asked him to leave.

This evidently displeased Bramley Porima, and he demonstrated this displeasure by urinating against a storage shed at the service station.

He also subjected the attendant to a tirade of abuse, telling the worker “you don’t belong here”, “you have no right to tell me what to do”, and “why don’t you go back to your own country”.

He then got in his car and drove to the intersection of Onion Rd and Holmes Rd, where he did a burnout, before heading to a nearby roundabout where he did another donut around the circumference of the roundabout.

Bramley Porima’s counsel Glen Prentice​ said the builder had completed a counselling course, as well as the Right Track driver education course, which had made a positive change in his outlook.

It was Bramley Porima’s second conviction for sustained loss of traction and Judge Jonathan Down​ said while he needed to recognise that, he was “full of hope” that the lessons from the Right Track programme would put an end to his poor driving behaviour.

Bramley Porima was dealt with under the auspices of the new Young Adult Court. His disqualification was backdated to June 8 – the date he pleaded guilty – and the judge convicted and ordered him to come up if called upon on the offensive behaviour charge.

However Judge Down also gave the defendant a dressing down in court.

“Everyone who lives in New Zealand and who has come here lawfully has the right to be here, and should be respected,” he told Bramley Porima.