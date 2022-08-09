Drink drive dad picks up girls from school, crashes on way home

Zane Erahima blew a reading of 660 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath after crashing on the outskirts of Cambridge with his two daughters in the car (file photo).

A Waikato man who picked up his girls from school then ran a red light and crashed into another car after did so while more than two times over the drink drive limit.

Zane Erahima, 32, was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday, after earlier pleading guilty to charges of dangerous driving and driving with excess breath alcohol.

It was on the afternoon of May 16 and Erahima had just picked up his daughters aged 9 and 7 from school in Hamilton, and was taking them back to their home in Cambridge.

He had just turned off from the expressway onto the offramp that leads to Victoria Rd.

Ahead was a line of traffic that had stopped at a red light to turn right onto the road. The road was moderately busy at the time with school and work commuters.

For some reason Erahima opted to “undertake” the stopped vehicles on the left-hand side of the lane, and drove through the red light, into the path of oncoming traffic that was travelling at about 80kmh.

One of those vehicles, a car heading north, smashed into his.

When police tested him afterwards, he blew a reading of 660 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

Both of the girls in his car were taken to Waikato Hospital for observation, but were otherwise unharmed.

Erahima was represented in court by duty lawyer Kane Bidois, who said the Wintec horticulture student was extremely remorseful for putting his family in harm’s way.

“It was a stupid decision and he tells me he has not had a beer for a month,” Bidois said.

Erahima then added: “I have not driven since the accident.”

Community Magistrate Terry Bourke replied: “I think you will find it was a crash, not an accident.”

Erahima’s victims had declined to take part in a restorative justice conference, although he had been keen to do so. This was a factor in his favour, the magistrate said.

“Clearly it was a massive risk to yourself and others,” Bourke said. “Had it been a second earlier, it would have been you and your daughters killed by that innocent driver.”

Bourke said he hoped Erahima had taken “a good long hard look at yourself in the mirror”.

He fined Erahima $660 along with $130 in court costs, and ordered him to pay his victims $750 – the cost of their insurance excess – by September 1.

Erahima was also disqualified from driving for nine months.