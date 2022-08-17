Seaweed innovator wins Government support for plant plans

The hydrogel AgriSea will create can be used in bio-composites, cosmetics, wound care and tissue engineering (file photo).

A project turning seaweed into a gel that can be used in cosmetics and wound care has won Government backing.

Creating the world’s first commercial seaweed-based nanocellulose manufacturing plant is a $1.5m project, and the Government is loaning $750,000 towards it.

Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash made the announcement at AgriSea in Paeroa, Waikato, on Wednesday.

The loan is offered through the Government’s Regional Strategic Partnership Fund. Nine jobs will be created.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A $750,000 Government loan was announced by Stuart Nash, the Minister for Economic and Regional Development.

“The investment will allow Māori-owned AgriSea New Zealand, a well-established family company producing biostimulants from native seaweed for horticulture and agriculture industries, to expand and diversify its current plant and produce commercial volumes of nanocellulose hydrogel,” Nash said.

The product can be used in bio-composites, cosmetics, wound care and tissue engineering, a statement said.

The seaweed nanocellulose differs from tree-based sources and will supply a growing market both in New Zealand and offshore.

“This is an exciting development for the company and New Zealand,” Nash said.

Supplied Tane and Clare Bradley of AgriSea shown seaweed harvesting.

“AgriSea has been operating successfully for 26 years and is already a recognised leader in seaweed and agricultural products.

“Its strong commitment and investment in research and development of this new product, in partnership with Crown Research Institute Scion, is shining a light on the exciting potential of the marine economy.

“Investing in AgriSea not only supports local job creation, but will help grow our regional economies and allow regional businesses to continue to innovate.

The project aligns with the Government’s Aquaculture Strategy and its goal to reach $3 billion in annual sales by 2035, he said.

“The initiative also supports Waikato’s strategic regional economic development priorities of sustainable food and agriculture.”