Toxic shellfish found around Kāwhia, MPI warns not to collect or eat

People who eat shellfish from the area risk getting sick from paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins, which are above safe levels, MPI said.

Unsafe toxin levels in shellfish from the Waikato west coast have prompted a warning not to collect the kaimoana.

The warning applies to the Kāwhia and Aotea Harbour area, from Albatross Point across to Papanui Point, the Ministry for Primary Industries said on Wednesday.

Routine tests showed paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins were above safe levels, meaning anyone who collected and ate shellfish from the area was at risk of getting sick.

“Cooking shellfish does not remove the toxin,” MPI said.

mpi A map of where the toxic shellfish warning applies, from MPI.

Shellfish that should not be eaten include mussels, oysters, tuatua, pipi, toheroa, cockles, scallops, catseyes, kina (sea urchin) and all other bivalve shellfish.

Some seafood may be eaten if the gut is completely removed before cooking, so its contents can’t contaminate the meat during cooking.

They are pāua, crab and crayfish, MPI said.

If someone eats unsafe seafood, symptoms normally appear between 10 minutes and three hours later.

They range from numbness and tingling around the face, hands and feet and difficulty swallowing or breathing to vomiting and “paralysis and respiratory failure and in severe cases, death”, MPI said.

If someone becomes ill after eating shellfish from an area covered by the public health warning, ring Healthline on 0800611116, or seek medical attention immediately.

MPI also advised people to contact the nearest public health unit and keep leftover shellfish for potential testing.