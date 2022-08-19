Kawhia home invader who was shot at in retaliation by farmer is jailed for seven years

The home near Kawhia where the home invasion took place in the early hours of June 6, 2019.

One of four men who smashed their way into a remote Waikato farmhouse, and subjected a family to a terrifying ordeal at gunpoint has been jailed for seven years.

And Grayson Toilolo, 24, must serve at least half of that sentence, with a minimum non-parole period of three and a half years imposed by Judge Jonathan Down, who declared him “an ongoing and continuing danger to the public”.

Toilolo, who was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court on Friday, had earlier been found guilty by a jury of charges of committing a burglary with a weapon, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injuring with intent to injure.

The home invasion is already an infamous one. Orren Williams, 40, the male head of the household near Kawhia that the four men forced their way into in the early hours of June 6, 2019, has already faced his own criminal trial, where he was acquitted by a jury of both murder and manslaughter.

The reason Williams had faced those charges was because he had fought back against the four masked men – who were armed with a shotgun and machete – before making a break for his firearms cabinet.

Outside the Hauturu home, Williams fired at least eight shots from a semi-automatic rifle, and hit all four men – one of whom, Faalili Moleli Fauatea, later died from his wounds.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A police investigator checks out the car that was shot at by Orren Williams, following the home invasion.

Meanwhile, his wife Tarryn Williams had managed to get to their son and daughter, who were aged six and four at the time, and fled across the fields to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm.

Two of the surviving co-offenders – Shaun Robert Keith Te Kanawa and Joe Tumaialu – plead guilty to charges relating to the home invasion, and have already been sentenced.

Toilolo decided to fight the charges and went to trial, but was eventually found guilty.

Prior to sentencing, Crown prosecutor Paige Noorland read victim statements from Tarryn and Orren Williams, who told of the profound effect the home invasion had taken on their health and wellbeing.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF/Waikato Times Police search for evidence on the driveway of the Williams family property, where the shooting happened.

“Every day I rise and am reminded that this nightmare was a reality,” wrote Orren Williams, who was struck in the head with a machete during the ordeal, while Tarryn was struck in the back and later hit with the butt of a gun.

He was still suffering from bouts of paranoia and insomnia, while his wife had been diagnosed with clinical depression.

”Words do not express the fear I felt for my family when the attackers smashed in my door,” Orren Williams wrote.

Toilolo’s refusal to accept responsibility for the invasion had added insult to injury, the couple said.

Noorland said the crime was highly pre-meditated, because a fifth offender, Emma Salvation, had visited the home the night before and proposed that robbing the family would be a way to make “a good earn”.

With Te Kanawa she had hatched a plan for the home invasion and she had drawn up floor plans of the house. The pair recruited Tumaialu and Toilolo to help Te Kanawa carry out the ultimately ill-fated expedition.

Toilolo’s involvement in the crime was confirmed through a distinctive boot print he left at the scene.

His counsel Charles Bean argued that he was merely a “secondary party” to the invasion, however Judge Down said it was evident Toilolo had entered the house and, while it was not known which weapon he wielded, took an active role in what unfolded there.

The judge also took account of Tololo’s background. Raised in New Zealand, he began to exhibit disruptive behaviour as he reached his teenaged years and in 2014 was sent to Australia to live with his dad.

The bad behaviour continued, however, and he appeared in the Australian youth court multiple times before being convicted in the adult courts of a charge of criminal damage – a deed which resulted in him being deported back to New Zealand.

He had come to his sentencing with numerous references from family and friends which, in the words of the judge, “say what a lovely boy Mr Toilolo is”.

“I simply don’t accept that.”

The defendant fell into the category of people “who are otherwise good people, gentle in nature, who do truly terrible things”.

While it was obvious Toilolo came from a good family of Latter-day Saints worshippers who would offer him assistance once he was deemed fit to leave prison, Judge Down wondered aloud “whether he will take it, because of the true character he has shown”.

Once he fell under the influence of anti-social people, drugs and alcohol “a truly dreadful side of his character comes out”.

The judge took a start point of nine and a half years. He allowed a 10% discount to reflect Toilolo’s young age, and a further 15% to account for the findings of a section 27 cultural report into his background.

This reduced the sentence to a rounded term of seven years.