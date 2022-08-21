Late rush from Waikato council hopefuls brings more candidates for local elections

In Hamilton, there are just over three times more candidates than seats. Voting papers are being sent out mid-September.

After a slow start, the nominations for the Waikato local body elections have been confirmed and many wards across the region are reflecting its diverse population.

Hamilton City Council has 46 candidates confirmed to contest the 15 seats available in October’s election.

The total number of candidates is higher than the elections in 2019, when 42 stood, and the 45 that put their names forward in 2016.

The race for the mayoralty is between current mayor Paula Southgate, current deputy mayor Geoff Taylor, Lee Bloor, Lachlan Coleman, Jack Gielen, Horiana Henderson, Riki Manarangi and Donna Pokere-Phillips.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Eight people are standing for mayor in Hamilton (file photo).

Hamilton’s East Ward attracted 20 candidates who will challenge for the six seats, while the West Ward sees 17 candidates vie for its six seats.

There are six people vying for the two seats in the historic Kirikiriroa Māori Ward.

Chief executive Lance Vervoort acknowledged the community members who are standing this year.

“I’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone standing.

“It takes commitment, courage and genuine care for Hamilton Kirikiriroa to put your hand up for public office.

“In the final 24 hours, nine nominations rolled in, and our governance team has worked tirelessly to review and process each detailed application.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Waitomo District now has 13 candidates standing for seven positions.

Despite a slow start to the election nomination period, Waitomo District residents and ratepayers will now have 13 candidates to choose from.

There are a total of seven positions available: one mayor, three Te Kūiti urban seats and three Waitomo rural seats.

The mayoralty contest is between current mayor John Robertson and Andy Connors, while the Waitomo Rural Ward is challenged by Phil Brodie, Allan Goddard, Ross Herewini, Janette Osborne, Marilyn Park, Ronald Takerei, and Gavin Todd, whereas the Te Kūiti Urban Ward is between Eady Manawaiti, Luke Moss, Janene New, and Dan Tasker.

Local elections are held by postal vote, with voting papers being distributed between Friday 16 September and Wednesday 21 September.

Voters will have until midday on Saturday 8 October to return their voting forms.

Tom Lee/Stuff In the Waipā, people can choose from four possible mayors (file photo).

Four residents are standing for the Waipā District mayoralty including current mayor Jim Mylchreest, Susan O’Regan, Chris Woodhams and Bernard Westerbaan.

Bernard Westerbaan is also running against Marcus Gower, Lou Brown, Andrew Brown, James Parlane and Bernie Fynn for one of three councillor positions in the Te Awamutu-Kihikihi Ward, and the largest of the district’s wards, Cambridge, will see Liz Stolwyk, Don Sanders, Roger Gordon, Mike Pettit, Philip Coles, and Delwyn Smith vie for the seat.

Competing for the inaugural Waipā Māori ward are Bill Harris, Gaylene Roberts and Takena Stirling.

In the Pirongia-Kakepuku Ward, Clare St Pierre, Corilin Steel and Bruce Thomas vie for two councillor positions while Les Bennett and Mike Montgomerie go head-to-head for the lone Maungatautari seat.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff A late rush of nominations brought more candidates for the South Waikato District Council.

A similar influx of nominations was seen in the South Waikato with 28 nominations being submitted before the deadline.

Arama Ngapo and Gary Petley will contest the mayoralty, following current mayor Jenny Shattock’s decision to retire. 16 nominations were made to be the Tokoroa Ward Councillor, five nominations for Putāruru Ward Councillor, and one nomination for Tīrau Ward Councillor.

Council’s deputy electoral officer Vikki Moore says it’s positive to see a range of candidates of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds in this year’s race.

“Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our society, giving the opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard. Mayors, councillors and community board members have a leadership role in our towns and district and represent the views of the community.”

In the Matamata-Piako District Council region, Stu Husband, Russell Smith and Adrienne Wilcock are vying for the mayoralty, eight nominations were made for the Morrinsville Ward, six for Te Aroha, six for Matamata, and one for Te Toa Horopū ā Matamata-Piako Ward.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Having a good number of candidates is crucial, Waikato District Council chief executive Gavin Ion said.

Waikato District Council reported low nominations leading up to the deadline, however, 67 candidates have been confirmed.

Four nominations were received for the position of mayor, including Aksel Bech, Jacqui Church, Korikori Hawkins and Ra Puriri, while 29 nominations were received for councillor positions across the district, and 38 for community boards.

The only uncontested locations in the Waikato District were the Western Districts General Ward, the Taupiri Community Board and both the North and South subdivisions for the Rural-Port Waikato Community Board.

Like other chief executives around the region, Gavin Ion encourages constituents to research candidates to make an informed decision.

“It is crucial to see a good number of candidates willing to put their names forward to be a voice for their community.

“We encourage you to do your research to ensure that you’re well-informed in your decision come September. Your vote is your voice, and your tick is your choice.”