'Morale boost' for Māori and Pasifika council candidates at pre-election event

The maangai taunaki (representative support) event was “like having our own tūrangawaewae to encourage and uplift each other,” an attendee said.

“Uplifting and inspiring” – that’s how a hui in which Māori and Pasifika candidates exchanged experiences and advice on running in local body elections was described.

This week’s maangai taunaki (representative support) event, organised by business consultants Taurikura NZ, brought together a cohort of Māori candidates and is being defined as a “phenomenal success”.

The panel was made up of Waikato Regional Council deputy chair Kataraina Hodge, Waikato District councillor Lisa Thomson, Waikato Regional councillor Tipa Mahuta, South Waikato councillor and mayoral candidate Arama Ngapo, and Kāwhia Community Board Member Hinge Whiu.

Waikato District Councillor Lisa Thomson says she was inspired to see so many people stepping up to represent their communities.

TAURIKURA NZ The Waikato maangai taunaki (representative support) event was organised by business consultants Taurikura NZ with the intention of creating a space for Māori council candidates to feel supported through their campaigns.

“It was an uplifting and inspiring hui, it is great to have so many Māori and one Pacifica sister, stepping up to represent their communities on local boards, general wards, Māori wards, general constituencies and of course for mayors.

“They were diverse, highly skilled and passionate about the place they call home.”

Waikato District Council mayoral candidate Korikori Hawkins says she was overwhelmed by the support from other attendees.

“The event was such a phenomenal success and testimony to the hard work and commitment of Te Taurikura NZ. As a candidate standing for the second time the support has been overwhelming and a huge morale boost,” she said.

“I now belong to a huge network of Māori candidates. It's like having our own tūrangawaewae to encourage and uplift each other as we enter our campaigns.

Taurikura NZ Taurikura NZ co-founder Kawena Jones was excited to see the depth but also the vulnerability of the cohort of candidates.

Taurikura NZ co-founder Kawena Jones is excited to see the depth and vulnerability of this group of candidates.

“The set-up of having our tuakana at the start really helped to set the tone of the evening and to kick-start the night with Tipa Mahuta was just absolute gold,” he said.

“She really brought home the realities of what it’s like, but had some real pragmatic advice to navigating local politics and in particular Eurocentric spaces.

“Coupled with her mate Kataraina Hodge who always just says it as it is, doesn’t mince her words - all of that really resonates with our people. They see past the crap and she is truly a reflection of someone who is just unashamed and unapologetic to be herself in a largely white environment.”

Waikato Regional Council deputy chairperson Kataraina Hodge is positive about the candidates this year, saying each of them has skills and passion for the job.

“It was an excellent evening. The venue and organisation of the entire evening were very well done.

“The five on the tuakana panel came with a vast knowledge of Maori involvement in and around local government politics.

“The new candidates were exciting to listen to, and I wish them all the best of luck. All the new candidates in attendance have skills and passion for becoming a councillor or community board members.”

Nominations for October’s local body elections were confirmed this week. Voters now have until October 8 to cast their vote for council and community board nominations.