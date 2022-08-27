A man 'embraced by Ngāruawāhia': Edmond William Eccles (Bill) Hutt, 1931 - 2022

Traffic regulation and car security was Bill Hutt’s domain and he was known for serving at funerals, ANZAC Day and Tuurangawaewae.

On 16 September 1953, as he was biking to work at the Hopuhopu Army Camp, William Henry Hutt, known to his friends as "Harry", was struck and killed by a truck. He was in his 62nd year. As the vehicle belonged to the New Zealand Army, who were fully aware of the domestic situation of their employee, they assumed a measure of responsibility for the accident.

Harry was married to Hilda Rebecca Hutt (nee Myles). The couple's son, Edmond William Eccles Hutt, known as "Bill" or "Billie", had been born in Ngāruawāhia on 1 April 1931. Bill had severe visual impairment. His intellectual capacity was limited.

The tragedy of losing a husband and a father was cushioned somewhat by the Army's offer of compensation. Five endowment policies were established in Bill's name, each maturing at a different time. He was also given a job for life at Hopuhopu. Though the experience was to confirm his love of uniforms and respect for authority figures, Bill had hidden depths and a distinctive personality. There was to be no confining him to camp. If he wasn't already, he was destined to become an iconic presence in Ngāruawāhian life, finding his own place in the community with the help and guidance of a supportive network of friends.

The Hutts were devout Catholics. Bill attended St. Paul's Catholic School and was an altar boy, both in his actual youth and for many years thereafter, threatening to break records for the length and consistency of his service.

SUPPLIED Bill Hutt had severe visual impairment and limited intellectual capacity. He also had had hidden depths and a distinctive personality.

After Harry's death, Bill took up the position at Hopuhopu Army Camp and continued to live with his mother. Hilda was selfless and loving where her only child was concerned and did her utmost to shelter him from the dangers of the world. He in turn was a dutiful son, following her instructions to the letter.

Ian McFarlane, whose father owned and managed a men's wear store on the town's main street, recalls Hilda's regular patronage. His father would bring a range of clothes to the Hutt abode, so that she could make her selections on Bill's behalf.

After a disagreement with a certain officer, Bill's time at Hopuhopu came to an end. He found another job with New Zealand Railways, working at Frankton, sweeping out and cleaning carriages and trucks.

In 1980, Hilda was in her 87th year and dying. She made a special request of Ian McFarlane, who was then a Justice of the Peace. Concerned about Bill's future, she asked that Ian look after his finances and perhaps secure him a place in a Catholic monastery, where his special needs could be catered for.

When Hilda did die things did not go exactly to plan. Whilst Ian oversaw Bill's investments and managed his money for decades thereafter, Bill himself determined that he would continue to live at his parent's house. As his 50th birthday approached, he began to emerge from his shell, engaging with people and the business and social organisations of Ngāruawāhia as never before.

SUPPLIED In his lifetime, Bill Hutt’s jobs included working at the Hopuhopu Army Camp, with New Zealand Railways and at the local New World. He's pictured in 1996.

Such independence would not have been possible without wider community support. With Ian ensuring basic expenses pertaining to the house were paid and that it was properly maintained and the local grocer agreeing to subtract the correct amount from funds received and bank the balance on Bill's behalf, practicalities were taken care of. However, for Bill to live an optimum life, his unique character had to be appreciated more broadly.

Securing a position at Ngāruawāhia's New World, Bill assumed responsibilities for looking after shopping trolleys. It afforded him a certain social profile, an opportunity to meet and greet and converse, to gather information and to pass information on. "He knew all the news in town" says one friend. "He was extremely passionate about all things Ngāruawāhia," says another.

Whatever difficulties he may have had in seeing, he could always recognise familiar faces and was sensitive to the personalities and social status of others. Another good friend remembers special treatment for the year or so when her husband was president of the Ngāruawāhia Lions. Bill would be effusive in his greetings, would secure her a trolley, open the door to the supermarket then assist with the unloading of groceries into her car. When her husband's tenure came to an end, Bill's behaviour returned to the formal minimum, as he then showered the attention on the new 'first lady' of the service club.

Bill joined the Ngāruawāhia Lions in 1984. In charge of security during meetings, armed with a high visibility vest and torch, he patrolled the car park, ensuring members' vehicles were not interfered with. Whenever a car entered late or unannounced, he would burst into the meeting, declaring his suspicions loudly. Shy of direct confrontation, he preferred to raise the alarm. For his services to Lions, he was a recipient of the Lloyd Morgan Award.

SUPPLIED Bill Hutt joined the Ngāruawāhia Lions in 1984 and received an award for his service. He's pictured in 2014.

Uniforms, traffic regulation and car security were Bill's preserve. With a hat and white gloves, he served at funerals, at ANZAC Days and at Tuurangawaewae, smart, efficient and proud, overseeing traffic flow, directing cars hither and thither, always under the watchful eye of the local constabulary. At the annual Ngāruawāhia river boat regatta, Bill rode in the police launch, clipboard in hand, absolutely in his element.

Fascinated by the fire brigade from an early age, in his youth Bill would ride to incidents on his bike. Later in life, he was a for a time an official adjunct to the brigade, the fire engine stopping to pick him up en route to any fire.

Bill also sustained relationships with at least five different funeral directors, his skills in traffic regulation and impeccable formality an asset to all.

Loyalty was an essential part of his makeup. He dutifully placed flowers on the graves of his parents at each and every anniversary of their deaths.

SUPPLIED Bill Hutt was loyal and had a sense of humour that he saved for his close friends.

Bill's sense of humour was reserved for his closest friends. He was a creature of habit, who loved the television show Country Calendar and enjoyed the routine of regular visits to a friend's farm, with a particular meal on offer, time allotted for a ride in their ute and to interact with the cows and no danger of overstaying his welcome. His interest in things rural also extended to Field Days, which he attended annually and with much enthusiasm.

In his mid 80s Bill suffered from ill health, which required brief hospitalisation. When his condition deteriorated to the point when he could no longer live alone he resided at the Kimihia Resthome in Huntly. Though blind in his final years, he could always recognise the voices of friends.

If a collective is to be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable members, the manner in which Ngāruawāhia embraced and enabled Bill Hutt revealed its essential humanity.

Edmond William Eccles Hutt died 3 May 2022. He is survived by a cousin.