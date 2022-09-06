Arts advocates hit the road on mission to get candidates thinking creatively

Creative Waikato chief executive Jeremy Mayall: “We wanted to take the opportunity to connect with both local communities and those people who are standing ... to discuss exciting visions for the role of arts, culture and creativity.”

They might be intent on keeping the rates low and the infrastructure maintained, but do they really care about whether the artists have galleries, or the performers have theatres to perform in?

The hundreds of people standing for councils throughout the Waikato region – and their voting public – have been invited to attend a series of 15-minute pre-election presentations that will reveal the connections between their councils and the creative community.

The “Election Connection Roadshow” is an initiative of the arts advocacy organisation Creative Waikato, and will be staged in 10 towns in 10 Waikato districts from September 12 to October 4.

The roadshow is envisaged as a means of ensuring the arts sector is at the front of candidates’ minds, be they sitting councillors and community board members or aspirants from other backgrounds.

Creative Waikato chief executive Jeremy Mayall said he hoped to impress on the candidates the vital role arts has for all sectors of society, and hear their thoughts on how the creative sector could be enhanced in each community.

“There is real value in local government as a pathway for meaningful change in our local communities, as well as being an essential part of addressing local issues, services, needs and priorities.

”The roadshow is also a chance to learn more about Creative Waikato’s vision for the region and what they’re working on to achieve this with game-changing initiatives such as Whiria Te Tāngata, and shared frameworks and strategies such as The Waikato Arts Navigator.”

Each presentation will begin at 5.30pm.

All candidates will be sent three arts-related questions prior to each event. Their answers will be shared with media, and published on Creative Waikato’s social channels and website.

The schedule:

Thames-Coromandel: Lotus Realm Music Shop, Thames, Monday, September 12.

Hauraki: Paeroa Society of Arts, Tuesday, September 13.

Matamata-Piako: Te Aroha Little Theatre, Monday, September 19.

Waipā: Te Awamutu Little Theatre, Tuesday, September 20.

South Waikato: Impact Hub South Waikato, Tokoroa, Wednesday, September 21.

Waikato: Friendship House, Huntly, Thursday, September 22.

Ōtorohanga: Ōtorohanga Kiwi House, Tuesday, September 27.

Waitomo: Waitomo Caves Museum, Thursday, September 29.

Ruapehu District: Ruapehu Community Arts Centre, Taumarunui, Monday, October 3.

Kirikiriroa/Hamilton: Meteor Theatre, Tuesday, October 4.