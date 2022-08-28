Show about 'a dog and her man' an autobiographical adventure

A Traveller's Guide to Turkish Dogs is based on the real-life experiences of actor Barnaby Olson.

An autobiographical adventure about border crossings, buried treasure, and the value of companionship is being staged at Hamilton’s Meteor Theatre next month.

A Traveller’s Guide to Turkish Dogs is based on the experiences of actor Barnaby Olson, and also features NZ International Comedy Festival award-winner Tess Sullivan, Stevie Hancox-Monk, and Sepelini Mua'au portraying multiple characters.

Those characters include a mad historian, immortal fishermen, and “the Mother of Wolves”.

The show, which is described as “an OE like you’ve never seen or heard” is touring the North Island this spring, with dates in Kerikeri, Whangārei, Hamilton, and Auckland.

Directed by Jonathan Price, the show gathered three Wellington Theatre Award nominations and celebrated hit season at Circa Theatre in early 2020, before touring to Taupō, Hawke’s Bay, Wānaka, and Dunedin.

The Meteor season runs from September 27 to October 1. Tickets are available from themeteor.co.nz.