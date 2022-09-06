'Democracy is actually quite fragile,' says Waikato mayoral candidate

“We get the council we deserve,” Waikato District Council deputy mayor Aksel Bech says. He encourages everyone eligible to vote.

Revelations last week that Voices for Freedom had urged supporters to stand for local office, but not declare their affiliation, is democracy in action, according to a Waikato mayoral candidate.

Waikato District mayoral candidate and current deputy mayor Aksel Bech’s message comes as voters around New Zealand prepare to cast their votes in this year’s local body elections.

“All around the world we have seen that democracy, once thought to be so well enshrined in our western societies, is actually quite fragile,” he told Local Democracy Reporting.

“If the general public remain unengaged, with 30% voter turnouts as we have been experiencing in the Waikato, any organised group unfortunately has the ability to get elected.

READ MORE:

* ‘Be aware of who you’re voting for’: Voters keep close eye on local candidates

* Late rush from Waikato council hopefuls brings more candidates for local elections

* Coromandel mayoral candidate believes in multiple conspiracy theories



Stuff Bech is the current deputy mayor of the Waikato District and is aiming for the top job.

“It’s not really an infiltration - it’s democracy and the ultimate defence is for all those eligible to vote to actually do so. Either way, we get the council we deserve.”

Bech says he does not have any affiliations with Voices for Freedom.

“I am also fully vaccinated and boosted, don’t believe the earth is flat nor that fluoride in water is an attempt by government to mind-control the population.”

While Bech has stiff competition from Korikori Hawkins, Ra Puriri and Jacqui Church for the mayoralty, he comes with six years of experience in local council, three of those as the deputy mayor.

“I understand the issues and have made the connections regionally and with central government that equips me to lead our communities through these challenges of growth and affordability.

“Giving effect to local voice, the needs and aspirations of our communities, in a more direct way is the key to local governance.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The affordability of houses and rates will be key for Waikato, Bech says. Pictured is the River Terraces development in Ngāruawāhia, with the Hakarimata Ranges in the background.

Bech says growth and affordability are two of the biggest issues facing the Waikato district.

“Auckland and Hamilton are both spilling over their borders making us one of the four Tier 1 highest growth councils in New Zealand - and there is a danger if we don’t manage the growth we will end up with sleeper towns for the cities,” he says.

“Our challenge is to manage and direct the growth in order to create liveable, thriving and connected communities; communities where our people can work, live and play.”

Within that, Bech says, affordability of homes and rates needs to come to the fore and for everyone to be in a warm and dry home with long term security of tenure.

“Be it ownership or lease - along with the ability for us collectively to afford the infrastructure to maintain our infrastructure has become critical.

“Not only the ‘hard’ infrastructure of roads, Three Waters and built facilities but also the more social-focused elements that make our communities great places to live such as parks, sports and playgrounds, libraries, need to be built and maintained.”

Constituents around the Waikato will decide next month if Bech’s offer of progressive and inclusive leadership, and empowering community groups and leaders, has been enough to secure the district’s top job.