Flaming cymbals, satirical comics and a PhD: The life of Dean Ross Ballinger, 1973-2022

The funeral of Dr Dean Ballinger, held 6 September, 2022, at The Meteor Theatre, drew a capacity crowd. Two hundred and fifty were seated, with latecomers, numbering 50, forced to stand. A further 51 attended virtually, via streaming, in Wellington and Christchurch, in Scotland, Germany, China, Singapore and New Jersey, USA. Two days after the celebration of his life its YouTube recording had been watched 554 times. Another posting, featuring the musical tribute that followed in the same venue, at which some of his former bandmates and a childhood idol played, has been accessed nearly 200 times.

Dean had drummed at The Meteor on many occasions in different Hamilton bands. He had delivered his own poetry, both in jest and in earnest. His artwork and distinctive cartoon style gig posters and comic strips had graced its walls.

SUPPLIED A flaming cymbal was a regular habit in a certain phase of Dean Ballinger’s career. He’s shown playing with The Hollow Grinders.

As an academic and world-class intellectual, a scholar who had in his doctoral thesis foreseen the threat of conspiracy theories to rip communities asunder, he more than warranted such attention, yet most responded more to the man and the friend. A radio superstar in his day, the satirical bite of his comics and song lyrics belied a gentle soul and ever inquiring mind, a critical thinker, voracious reader and educator who did not judge others but rather taught through quiet instruction and deed. Dean's only flaw of consequence was his humility and self-doubt. If on occasion he missed his moment or failed to maximise potential it was because he struggled to believe he was as great as he undoubtedly was. The tragedy of a life cut short by the cruellest of diseases was thankfully softened by a partner of grace and strength and sons with which he enjoyed easy rapport, all loved deeply.

Dean Ross Ballinger was born 5 November, 1973 in Te Awamutu, the son of Ross Edwin Ballinger and Joan Marian Ballinger (formerly Tayler, nee Hewlett).

SUPPLIED Punk band the Mobile Stud Unit emerged in a vibrant Hamilton music scene. From left are an unidentified person, Dean Ballinger, Rohan Marx, Aaron Watkinson and Chris Paki in the lounge of the Cambridge Road flat where Dean lived.

Enjoying a closeness with Ross, himself an avid bibliophile, by the age of three Dean could read. By the time he started kindergarten, he was adept enough to read to his peers. His formative years were dominated by comics and music and an interest in the paranormal. With a phenomenal memory, he retained most of what he read, moving swiftly from student to practitioner, forming a garage band and constantly doodling, drawing cartoons and designing comic strips.

Only shyness held Dean back at the University of Waikato, where his brilliance was fleetingly mistaken for plagiarism. Reluctant to dominate in a tutorial situation, his substance was undeniable in formal essays and creative work. He graduated Bachelor of Arts in Film & Television and English in 1995 and Master of Arts with First Class Honours, also in Film & Television in 1997.

SUPPLIED A stunt for local radio station UFM was the reason Dean Ballinger ended up in a gorilla suit in the Hamilton CBD.

Dean played an active role in the then rich cultural life of campus. He drew comics for Nexus, he made movies for the Plan 9 student filmmaking competition - winning the coveted 'Best Actor' award in 1995 - and was involved in the short-lived but long-remembered student television station Static TV. In "Nixon St 110", Static's flagship show, in a largely mute role, Dean communicated despair and angst with an ambiguity that was at once funny and oddly touching, hinting at his own inner turmoil.

In 1995 Dean became involved in Contact 89FM as an announcer, drawing on his vast musical knowledge and easy wit. The once reticent boy found his voice on-air. After Contact was sold, becoming The Generator and later UFM, a stint as a breakfast host, opposite Greg Page, saw him elevated to the status of local celebrity. A stunt in which he supposedly jumped off a tall Hamilton CBD building, dressed as a gorilla, was one highlight of this time. Another was a competition to rename the metropolis, one which resulted in the coining of the phrase 'Hamiltron - City of the Future', something Dean and/or Greg were often themselves given credit for.

SUPPLIED Dean Ballinger played in various bands during a vibrant musical era in Hamilton and was also active in cultural life on the University of Waikato campus.

In an era when the Hamilton music scene was vibrant, Dean was the drummer in two key bands: the offensive punk outfit Mobile Stud Unit, where his skill at satire often resulted in lyrical contributions, and The Hollow Grinders, who played innovative and distinctive surf music. As vocalist and on the keyboards, he took a leading part in Lumiere and Disco Volante and over the course of 27 years appeared in at least nine other bands. His wider impact, via promotion, support and the drawing of gig posters, bolstered the profile of so many contemporaries, not least The Datsuns.

Drawing on his extensive knowledge of both film and literature, Dean was variously employed at Video Ezy Hillcrest and Browser's Book Shop, the latter informing his 2013 comic Shelf Life, one of his most accessible and popular works. Other Ballinger publications - such as the "Olio" series (1997-2006) or "The Tower" (2016) - employ a wide range of techniques and tones, from parodic to abstract. In 2015 he edited and compiled "Hamiltron - City of the Future" (2015) an anthology of comic strips by his local cartooning peers inspired by his belief in the art form and generosity of spirit.

SUPPLIED Kelly Taylor and Dean Ballinger eloped in 2007. Her “grace and strength” softened the tragedy of his disease.

Dean met Kelly Taylor in October 2002. Eloping, they married in 2007, in Wellington. Dean and Kelly's son Oisin was born in 2006. Their son Felix was born in 2008.

Dean completed his PhD thesis, 'Conspiratoria - the Internet and the Logic of Conspiracy Theory' in 2011 and formally graduated the following year. In the era of Trump and Tamaki it would be difficult to imagine more prescient and relevant work than examining the techniques and logics of conspiracy theorising. To date, the thesis been accessed 13,500 times online, from all over the world. However, its author's initial disinclination to self promote and subsequent incapacity due to illness undermined an opportunity to be recognised in his lifetime as an internationally known expert in the field. By a pitiless twist of fate, news of his first academic journal publication from the thesis came on the day of his funeral.

SUPPLIED Dean Ballinger playing with The Hollow Grinders.

Dean took justifiable pride in being featured in a magazine he had himself long subscribed to, the Fortean Times, a British publication specialising in 'strange phenomena'. His article "The Mage Who Sold the World", concerning David Bowie's interest in the occult and paranormal, became the March 2016 cover story, a prestigious honour. Another article, "Looking Through a Glass Onion: The Beatles and Pop Music Conspiracy Theories", based on material delivered at a 2018 Wintec Conference, was also a triumph. Dean wrote Fortean Times pieces about Stanley Kubrick, Mark E. Smith and Salvador Dali; his more recent publication, "Dr Felken and the House of Sun", concerning occult activity in Havelock North in the early twentieth century, appeared in September 2021.

After the double-edged sword of short term contract work at the University of Waikato and stress-inducing exploitation at Wintec, Dean became a sessional assistant with the university's Centre for Tertiary Teaching and Learning and was appointed a senior tutor in 2016. Teaching with patience and empathy, invaluable in matters of thesis structure and prose style, Dean's cartooning prowess was also drawn upon both educationally and for the Tertiary Education Union. When he secured a lecturing position with Screen & Media in 2019 he demonstrated both skill and diligence, teaching courses on the digital world, contemporary television and the environmental impact of media practices.

SUPPLIED There was an easy rapport between Dean Ballinger and his sons. He’s pictured with Oisin and Felix.

Whilst capable of rude and irreverent content as a satirist, the deeper, philosophic side of Dean emerged in his poems. He was published extensively, including in Poetry New Zealand and his poem "Meditations upon walking a Dog" inspired the 2021 anthology ‘Up Flynn Road, across Cook Strait, through the Magellanic Cloud…’

Exactly when Dean contracted motor neurone disease is unknown. He experienced many symptoms over a long period of time before the definitive diagnosis came after the end of the 2020 lockdown. In June of that year he had surgery to combat fluid leakage from his spine.

SUPPLIED Parody heavy metal band Malestrum performs at a 1998 Christmas gig. Dean Ballinger is on vocals and the guitarist is Aaron Watkinson.

In early November 2020, to mark Dean's 47th birthday, a fundraising gig was held at The Londoner, affording him one final opportunity to play music in public whilst still physically capable. People travelled from all over the country to attend and many watched via streaming from overseas. It coincided with the release of an online fundraising album and was followed by an exhibition of Ballinger art work at the Mesoverse space on Victoria St and another fundraising concert in Auckland.

In July 2021, a special Hamilton Pechua Kucha, also at The Londoner, also well attended, saw Dean give a presentation via comic strip, communicating the trials and tribulations of MND with both black humour and poignancy. These images also formed the basis of Dean's presentation at this year's Hamilton Zinefest, in May, his last creative act in public.

Dean Ross Ballinger died suddenly on 30 August 2022, whilst looking into the eyes of his wife Kelly Taylor. He is survived by Kelly and his sons Perry, Oisin and Felix.