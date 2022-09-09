Foul play ruled out in road crash death of Chinese activists

Two Chinese men killed in a crash on a highway near Tokoroa were travelling to Wellington to petition the Government over concerns about the Chinese Communist Party

The deaths in a car crash of two men who were on their way to participate in a protest against the Chinese government was simply the result of the inattention of another driver, a coroner has ruled.

Yuezhong Wang, 48, and Weiguo Xi, also 48, were killed in the crash that happened about 1pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 on State Highway 1, about five kilometres south of Tokoroa.

The friends, who were active in the Falun Gong political group, were passengers in a southbound Toyota Car that was struck by a Holden Colorado ute that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The ute had crossed the centreline and initially sideswiped a light truck travelling ahead of the Toyota before colliding more forcefully with the car.

The car was flipped upside down and the two men suffered unsurvivable injuries. A third man who was the driver of the car suffered serious head and neck injuries.

The driver of the ute, Siobhan Chettleburgh, was subsequently charged by the police with two counts of careless driving causing death.

She was sentenced in the Tokoroa District Court on March 4, 2021 to community work, reparation, and was disqualified from driving.

Following an inquiry, Coroner Louella Dunn found that the crash was the fault of Chettleburgh’s poor driving. However, the cause of her inattention – be it using her mobile phone or through fatigue – could not be determined.

Chettleburgh, who had her 17-year-old daughter with her in the car at the time, did not hold a New Zealand driver’s licence, but did have a full Irish licence. Alcohol, drugs, speed, the condition of the road and any mechanical fault of the cars were all ruled out as contributing factors.

there was some speculation the accident could have been an act of sabotage of some kind, however Dunn's inquiry and a preceding investigation by the Police Serious Crash Unit had found it was not.

Wang and Xi, who were both living in Auckland, were travelling to Parliament to petition the Government to address the issue of Chinese Communist Party political interference in New Zealand, Canterbury University Professor Anne-Marie Brady said.

“These men are hugely important to our New Zealand Chinese community and democracy, and are so brave,” she told Stuff soon after their deaths.

“People in the Chinese community don’t feel safe, they’re being intimidated by Chinese government officials.”

Xi lived in Half Moon Bay, with his wife and 19-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son. He worked as an Uber driver after moving to New Zealand in 2016 and was previously a member of the Chinese Marines.

Wang lived in Auckland, where he worked as a carpenter for the last four years. He had family, including a wife and children, in China.

David Ding, the secretary general of the New Zealand branch of the Federation for Democratic China, told Stuff that the men left Auckland at 9.30am and stopped in Huntly at 11am. At about 1pm the crash happened.