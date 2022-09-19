Alleged scissor killer appears in court on murder charge

Police launched a homicide investigation following the incident in Roy St, Hamilton, on Saturday morning.

A 48-year-old Hamilton man has appeared in court charged with murder, after allegedly stabbing a man who tried to break up a fight with a pair of scissors.

Police were called to a property in Roy St, Nawton at 11am on Saturday. A neighbour, who didn’t want to be named, told Stuff a man had been fighting with his father all morning before police arrived.

The victim, a passerby who saw the alleged abuse and pulled over to help the older man out, ended up getting involved.

According to the neighbour who witnessed the incident, the victim was stabbed with a pair of scissors.

The victim was treated by ambulance staff, but died at the scene soon after.

Mark Taylor/Stuff A police officer stands guard at a property in Roy St, Nawton, Hamilton on Saturday morning, not long after the incident that left a man dead.

The accused man appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Monday, with the assistance of a Burmese interpreter.

The man, who was represented in court by barrister Truc Tran, faces a single charge of murder in relation to the incident.

Judge Jonathan Down granted him interim name suppression and remanded him in custody to next appear in the High Court in Hamilton on October 4.

Judge Down also ordered a Section 38 report be conducted on the man’s mental wellbeing.

The victim’s name and details have also been suppressed until the defendant’s next appearance.