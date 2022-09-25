Bad boyfriend jailed for blackmail, abuse of partners

Farryn Tangira used his iPhone to send his girlfriend abusive messages and pictures. He also used possibly the same phone as a lure for unsuspecting would-be buyers on Instagram.

A man who covertly filmed himself and his girlfriend having sex later blackmailed her by threatening to send the footage to another man she was talking to.

Farryn Tangira later told another girlfriend that if she broke up with him, he would rape her sister before making her watch him kill her sister and her mother.

Tangira, 20, was sentenced to two years and four months in jail when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday, after earlier pleading guilty to a raft of charges including kidnapping, blackmail, making an intimate visual recording of another person, assault with intent to injure, male assaults female and obtaining by deception.

Much of his offending involved two victims with whom he was in relationships between August 2020 and July 2021, when he lived in Christchurch and Hamilton.

As the summaries of facts on his charges reveal, Tangira’s bad behaviour began with an incident in which he and one of the girlfriends were at his home.

An argument began, and she decided she wanted to leave.

Tangira locked the doors and stood in the doorway to prevent her from departing. He wrapped his arms around her, kicked her legs out from under her, causing her to fall, and then punched her in the stomach before picking her up and throwing her to the ground.

Eventually, she was able to escape – however the incident was symptomatic of many. Tangira would regularly kick, punch and slap the woman during their arguments.

On one occasion he filmed them while they were having sexual intercourse without her knowledge. Sometime afterward he showed her the footage which disgusted her, and she told Tangira to delete it.

He told her he had done this. However, as the relationship continued he discovered she had been talking to another man. He threatened to send the footage to the man if she did not stop talking to him, or if she ever agreed to meet him.

Their relationship ended in March 2021, however Tangira’s violent and controlling behaviour continued with a new partner.

During an argument in June 2021 he shoved that woman out of bed. She had a broken arm from a previous, unrelated accident and landed on it, breaking the cast and causing her much pain.

During another fit of anger Tangira was behind the wheel of his car and he began driving dangerously, speeding and changing lanes suddenly and threatening to crash and kill them both.

Another time, he phoned the woman and threatened to rape her sister and make her watch him kill her sister and mother before killing her if she did not stay with him.

He later sent her a photo of him holding a pistol with the message “Play with me again, I’ll murder you, I promise”.

He then sent her a video of him shooting the pistol at a log, with a message stating “Make sure your that log next” (sic).

He also sent the woman numerous abusive text messages and voicemails such as “Oi bitch, good luck I got people coming for you at yo crib”.

The obtaining by deception charges related to Tangira offering an iPhone 11 for sale on Instagram for between $350 and $500. Several victims “bought” the cellphone – however, as soon as the money was paid into his account Tangira would simply block them on the app.

In court, defence counsel Thomas Harre said his client had been making good progress working through his issues with the help of Corrections counsellors while on remand.

“The Mr Tangira who went into prison is not very likely the Mr Tangira who will come out.”

Judge Glen Marshall agreed.

“I see you have had time to reflect on how you have behaved and the carnage and damage you have inflicted on others.”