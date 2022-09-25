Group armed with hammers smash way into shopping centre jewellery stores

Dramatic footage taken by a shopper has captured the moment a gang of robbers smashed their way into a jewellery store display at The Base shopping centre in Hamilton.

The group of about eight men took part in the dramatic daylight robbery at Michael Hill at Te Awa, at about 11am on Sunday, jumping on counters and breaking into display cabinets with hammers and possibly an axe.

A bystander, who asked not to be named, happened to be nearby at the time and took a video of the violent robbery as it was happening.

“I knew straight away something wasn’t right. These guys had hoods on and masks up, and they were running with hammers.

They went straight to Michael Hill. They knew exactly what they were doing,” said the witness.

“There were about eight of them. I’d say they were all aged in their mid to late 20s ... one guy did not have a mask on, he just had a cap.”

Within seconds the group had grabbed handfuls of jewels and were running off to where a getaway car was parked at the rear of the shopping complex. A group of about a dozen shoppers and store staff chased after them – the witness included.

supplied The gang of about eight robbers scoop out handfuls of jewells after smashing their way into the display cabinet.

“I gave one an ankle tap and he flew into some bollards. Other guys were opening the car doors and trying to stop them from getting away, throwing rocks at the windows.”

The witness said he had attempted to grab one of the robbers, but had to let go after it appeared others in the group would come to his assistance.

“You can’t gauge what these guys will do to you. You can grab one, but it only takes one hit with a hammer and it’s game over. Bastards.”

Members of possibly the same group were involved at a similar robbery at the Chartwell Shopping Centre earlier in the day, during which a security guard was assaulted.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Police were scrambled to the Te Awa shopping centre at The Base in Hamilton on Sunday morning.

“At around 5.45am, a group of offenders arrived in a vehicle outside the complex on Hukanui Road,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke said.

“It's understood the group have smashed their way into the premises, entering multiple stores and taking numerous items.

“A security guard was parked in a vehicle nearby at the time.The group have approached the vehicle and assaulted the security guard before leaving the scene.”

The guard was taken to hospital to get treatment for facial injuries.

“This is a really nasty, gratuitous violence directed at the security guard who had not approached or challenged the offenders.

“We believe the offenders were travelling in a gold, 2005 Nissan Tiida. If you area able to help us identify this vehicle, or have any information which could assist us in identifying those responsible, please get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105, quoting job number P052027266.Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.