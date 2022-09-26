Sausages for all as fire-hit family thank community for help

Keith Zhou, his partner Vicky Wang, and their children Rosie, 8, and Kyle, 6, have experienced the good side of their Hamilton neighbourhood after their house was gutted by fire earlier this month.

A Hamilton family who lost their home and possessions in a fire have shouted those who helped them out – and anyone passing by – a free sausage.

Disaster struck the Zhou family on the afternoon of October 18, when an electric heater ignited in one of the bedrooms in their house in Edwin St, Saint Andrews.

The family – who say they were uninsured at the time – were touched by how the community rallied around them in the aftermath of the blaze which gutted the home.

“We have smoke alarms, but they did not go off,” Vicky Wang, the partner of Keith Zhou told Stuff. “I was asleep at the time and it was the smell of heavy smoke that woke me up.

“I tried to put the fire out with the garden hose, but it was too late.”

Luckily, a nearby police patrol spotted the smoke billowing from the home and alerted Fire and Emergency staff.

The family were left with little following the blaze, however an online call for assistance led by staff at Pukete Neighbourhood House and Pukete School had found them accommodation, food and clothing to help get them through the very difficult time.

“It has made us feel really overwhelmed. People are just so helpful and kind,” Wang said. “You hear a lot about all the bad things people do, but most people are really kind.”

Wang said she had lived in Hamilton for about 20 years and, even though she already felt at home in the city, she was experiencing a renewed sense of kinship and appreciation for her fellow residents.

“We are surrounded by good people.”

The sausage sizzle gesture, held outside Pukete School on Sunday, was also partly organised by Neighbourhood Support Hamilton and the North Hamilton Community Patrol as a way of raising the profile of the two organisations.