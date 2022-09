A car struck a pedestrian about 2am on Saturday, September 17 in Arawa St in Rotorua, causing what ultimately proved to be fatal injuries.

A man has died in hospital almost a week after being struck by a car in central Rotorua.

The collision happened about 2am on Saturday, September 17, in Arawa St.

The pedestrian suffered critical injuries in the impact, and died in Middlemore Hospital on Friday.

In a statement, police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing, and their thoughts were with the family of the deceased.