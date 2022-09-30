Animal coup for Waikato Museum as major wildlife photography exhibition secured

New Zealand photographer Richard Robinson was carefully scrutinised by this tohorÄ (southern right whale) calf near Auckland Island. The picture is one of the images in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, developed and produced by the Natural History Museum in London.

A school of fish seemingly flying high amid the clouds, a treefrog pool party, a house-sitting polar bear, and half a giraffe.

Strange and remarkable images will be seen at Waikato Museum when a major photography exhibition opens at the Hamilton facility later this year.

The world-renowned Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, on loan from the Natural History Museum in London, will open on Friday, December 9.

READ MORE:

* Trust buys works by top Māori artist as gift for Waikato Museum

* Hamilton 'named after actor Mark Hamill' tweet earns Star Wars star's intrigue

* REVIEW: A Traveller's Guide to Turkish Dogs, at the Meteor Theatre, Hamilton



The exhibition showcases 100 photographs that capture fascinating animal behaviour, unusual and often-spectacular species and the diversity of the natural world.

It is a coup for Hamilton. Usually when the full exhibition comes to New Zealand it is held at Auckland Museum. Sometimes a smaller version featuring a selection of the works is taken to regional centres.

It won’t just be photos hanging on walls. Some of the images will be displayed using lightboxes, giving them an almost cinematic quality.

Dmitry Kokh Another image in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition is this striking picture of an itinerant polar bear who has, out of necessity, taken residence in an abandoned house on the island of Kolyuchin, in the Russian High Arctic.

And, like the best examples of photojournalism, many of the images tell a story – albeit a frequently unhappy one, with recurring themes of extinction, loss of habitat and other forms of human-inflicted cruelty.

“This is the most prestigious photography award of its kind and we are thrilled to be the first New Zealand hosts for this year’s exhibition,” museum director Liz Cotton said.

“Wildlife Photographer of the Year provides a global platform to showcase some of the best photography talent from around the world for over 55 years.

Tiina TÃ¶rmÃ¤nen These fish seem to be airborne, but are really just coping with clouds of habitat-destroying algae in a lake in Finland – the result of apocalyptic climate change.

“This year’s award winners includes a stunning image by New Zealander photographer Richard Robinson, highlighting the work done to protect New Zealand's population of tohorā (southern right whales).”

Robinson’s photo, titled The Right Look, depicts a close encounter with one of the gigantic mammals in the waters near Auckland Island.

With the young whale investigating him, Robinson’s main challenge was to swim far enough from the curious calf to photograph it. The encounter lasted 30 minutes, with the whale circling him, swimming off, then returning for another look.

Brandon GÃ¼ell Brandon GÃ¼ell waded through murky swamps and braved hordes of mosquitos to get this picture of treefrog breeding frenzy in Costa Rica. Each female lays around 200 eggs, creating huge egg masses. Eventually the tadpoles will hatch and drop into the water below.

New Zealand’s population of tohorā were hunted to near extinction by European whalers in the 1800s, then by Soviet whalers in the 1900s. Now protected, the population has bounced back from a small group including just 13 breeding females, to more than 2000 individuals.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the country to Waikato Museum to see these incredible images, including those with a passion for photography, the environment, and our natural world.”

Launched in 1965, the competition receives entries from more than 90 countries. Those deemed award-worthy are sent on an international tour that allows them to be seen by more than a million people.

Jose Fragozo A giraffe in the Nairobi National Park in Kenya encounters an unnatural obstacle in the form of these giant concrete pillars, which support a cross-country railway line. Appropriately titled The Disappearing Giraffe, the photo is another entry in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition.

Every entry was judged anonymously on its creativity, originality, and technical excellence by an international panel of industry experts.

The winning images, including the prestigious Grand Title Award winners, will be announced on October 11 during an award show hosted by wildlife presenter and conservationist Chris Packham.

“Captured by some of the best photography talent from around the world, the 100 photographs encourage curiosity, connection and wonder,” Natural History Museum director Doug Gurr said.

“These inspiring images convey human impact on the natural world in a way that words cannot – from the urgency of declining biodiversity to the inspiring bounce back of a protected species.”

While many of the exhibitions at Waikato Museum are free, there will be an entry fee for this one, set at $15 for adults, $5 for children and pre-schoolers at not cost.