SPCA investigating Hamilton private school after allegations of cat cruelty

Bianhka Wolzah is speaking out after Southwell School's caretaker allegedly drowned a stray cat found and trapped at the school.

An exclusive Hamilton private school is at the centre of an SPCA investigation after the school caretaker allegedly trapped and drowned a cat.

Animal advocate Bianhka Wolzak​ said she was trying to rescue a sick calico cat living under Southwell School’s main building – with permission from the school – when the caretaker informed her he had trapped and drowned a “manky” cat.

The school has since apologised and is “cooperating fully” with SPCA’s investigation, headmaster Jason Speedy said.

But Wolzak believes other cats may have been drowned at the leafy school and says she would welcome a prosecution.

“It’s inhumane and cruel,” Wolzak said. Drowning animals is illegal in New Zealand under the 1999 Animal Welfare Act.

The cat troubles first began when a school staff member told her that there was a sick calico cat living under the homestead at the school's grounds two weeks ago.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton East woman, Bianhka Wolzak believes Southwell School’s caretaker has been drowning stray cats as a way to deal with the cat problem around the school ground.

The Hamilton East woman has a diploma in veterinary nursing and has helped a number of sick and vulnerable cats in her downtime over the years.

The staff member told her the school had a cat problem, so she offered to trap the sick one and take it to rescue herself.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Southwell School headmaster Jason Speedy has apologised to her, saying it “will not happen again”.

After gaining permission from the school, she walked around grounds trying to sight the cat, on September 24.

That’s when the caretaker and his wife spoke to her about drowning the cat.

“I heard that he had a trap ... so I asked him what he does he do with the cats once they are trapped.

“He came out and said ‘I trapped one last week it was a manky thing and I drowned it’.”

“It made me feel sick and upset.”

She said she told him it was illegal, but he didn’t seem to care.

After the encounter, she said, she lodged an animal welfare complaint to SPCA and complained to the school.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bianhka Wolzak hasn’t been able to sleep at night since the event.

A day later the school’s headmaster Jason Speedy​ emailed her back apologising for the caretaker’s behaviour.

“This will not happen again and prior to this I believe we have always acted humanely and appropriately with stray animals,” the email said.

But Wolzak is unsatisfied by his response.

“No animal deserves to go through that.”

Inspectorate team leader Jason Blair​ said SPCA has received Wolzak’s complaint, but is unable to comment further while it is under investigation.

Headmaster Jason Speedy also confirmed the school is “cooperating fully” with the investigation.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bianhka Wolzak has always loved cats and has a tattoo on her arm: ‘Cats... leave paw prints on our hearts’.

“Southwell School is committed to the humane treatment of animals and the protection of the significant area of native bush on our grounds and the native birdlife it contains,” Speedy said.

Speaking generally, Blair said the killing of an animal must be done in the right way.

In some cases, he said, population management is necessary – and that can include lethal methods – but drowning is an animal is illegal.

“The animal takes a significant amount of time to lose consciousness and suffers panic, stress and breathlessness prior to losing consciousness,” Blair said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A humane cat trap which people can use to rescue cats and then take to a shelter.

Once a cat is trapped, the person should also make “every reasonable effort” to identify an owner before considering a humane method of destruction, he said.

“Remember, this could be someone’s family member.”

He encourages people who have concerns about stray cat populations to get in touch with their local SPCA, local council or a veterinarian for advice.