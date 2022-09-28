One dead in two-vehicle crash, road on outskirts of Taupō closed

Police were called to Broadlands Road, Tauhara Forest about 4.20pm on Wednesday.

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash that closed a road on the outskirts of Taupō.

Police were called to Broadlands Road, Tauhara Forest about 4.20pm on Wednesday, a statement said.

Tauhara Forest is about 15 minutes northeast of Taupō.

One person died in the crash, police said, and the road was expected to be closed “for some time” while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Diversions are in place and police advised motorists to take SH5 as an alternative route.