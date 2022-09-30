Artists get ready to present works in the RAW (Raglan Arts Weekend)

One of the artists participating in the upcoming Raglan Arts Weekend is Chris Meek, seen here working in his studio on a work called Pink Icing. Meek employs a unique "panel and paint" technique in the creation of his works.

It’s been a long time between Raglan Arts Weekends.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has thwarted the last three attempts to hold the “open homes for artists”-style event – a major entry in the social calendar in the coastal Waikato town.

But now, with almost all Covid restrictions lifted by the Government, preparations are well under way for the next scheduled RAW – as the arts weekends are colloquially known – on Labour Weekend.

Essentially a self-guided open studio art trail, the event has grown exponentially since its inception 13 years ago. It attracts the enthusiastic participation of a plethora of the town’s artists who – over decades and for various reasons – have moved to and effectively established Raglan as an enclave for their kind.

The event allows the creators to meet with and talk to art lovers who they otherwise might not have an opportunity to connect with, share new exploratory styles, and sell their works, often at discounted prices.

“The high standard of art attracts a loyal following of top art buyers from around the country, in addition to the hordes of visitors seeking out a special piece or just wanting to be inspired,” said RAW co-ordinator Nicky Brzeska.

“Our event will be well worth the wait, as artists have had an extended period to produce and cherry-pick high quality work to exhibit. Lots of our artists have also been experimenting with new styles, providing a broader range of work to choose from.”

SUPPLIED/Waikato Times The final touches are put on the preview exhibition for the Raglan Arts Weekend at the Old School Arts Centre by Raglan artist and ceramicist Merren Goodison.

The 36 people participating in 2022 include 11 new artists who work in a broad range of media, from sculpture, painting, photography, metal work and encaustic to print making, illustration, pottery, weaving, textile art and designer jewellery.

For those wanting to beat the crowds and indulge in some art-buying ahead of Labour Weekend, the official RAW Preview Exhibition opens to the public on Friday.

“This is a fantastic way to see what’s on offer over Labour Weekend, plan your art trail route, or even secure an exclusive RAW piece ahead of the show,” Brzeska said. “You will also be able to pick up one of our Raglan Arts Guides which includes a trail map, as well as find out about any studio changes due to the two postponements.”

SUPPLIED Sarah Bing works on her piece titled "Bottom's Up!" artwork in her Raglan studio, in preparation for the upcoming Raglan Arts Weekend.

The preview exhibition will be open every day from 10am until 2pm until October 24 at the Old School Art Centre in Stewart St.

RAW will be held over Labour Weekend – October 22 to 24. Studios will be open 10am until 5pm.

More details can be found at raglanartsweekend.nz.