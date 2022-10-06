'Don't vote for me': Sharing a name with a conspiracy theorist running for mayor

A Steve Hart with affiliations to Voices for Freedom is standing for Thames-Coromandel mayor. A community stalwart with the same name is worried some people might vote for that one, thinking it's him.

They both have the same name, but their views couldn’t be any more different.

Coromandel’s two Steve Harts have been mistaken as the same person for a number of years, but this time the local elections may be at stake.

One is a landscaper who has received two service medals for his community work, while the other is a mayoral candidate with affiliations to Voices for Freedom.

“Don’t vote for me. I don’t want to be mayor,” non-political resident Steve said.

READ MORE:

* No signature, no problem - Thames-Coromandel council sidesteps mayor in climate declaration push

* Covid-19: Anti-vaxxers put Thames-Coromandel mayor Sandra Goudie on pedestal after no-Pfizer stance

* Covid-19: No-Pfizer mayor votes for pro-jab move



Supplied Landscaper Steve Hart (left) has had enough of being mistaken for mayor candidate Steve Hart (right).

He said the confusion first began when political Steve stood as a candidate for Waikato District Council, and then later as a member of the Outdoors Party for Bay of Plenty Regional Council.

Working as a compliance team leader for Thames Coromandel District Council at the time, he said people often got them mixed up because they were both associated with local government.

Then fast-forward to the start of the Covid pandemic, he and a couple of others started an emergency support group in the Kūaotunu area with its view “very much sticking to the rules of the Government and health professionals”.

“We tried our best to support the community and particularly our vulnerable people.”

Supplied Resident Steve Hart is well known in the community for his work with TCDC, MPI and LandSAR.

Meanwhile, in Puriri – south-east of Thames – the other Steve was promoting anti-mandate, anti-vax and anti-mask misinformation online.

Now he is vying for the mayoralty in Thames-Coromandel, and resident Steve has had enough.

This follows Stuff Circuit’s documentary Fire and Fury revealing anti-vaccination, anti-mandate group Voices For Freedom had called on its 100,000 members to make Aotearoa “ungovernable”.

Politician Steve was one of three candidates in Thames Coromandel spreading misinformation online.

His activity included videos about the Government controlling Kiwis through AI, the Great Reset conspiracy that at least four billion people will be killed off by 2050, the New World Order conspiracy and mandates being “the end of the final game plan”.

“Anytime I see that guy on a billboard or speaking in public I just cringe, because while we look different in physical appearance people don’t see that,” said resident Steve.

“They think both of us are the same person. It’s frustrating and embarrassing.”

Despite his proactivity to set the record straight, everyday he still gets messages from people who are confused.

While some are “tongue and cheek”, many seriously think he is going for mayor.

He responds to every message and tells them to “put the word out” that it isn’t him.

“I’ve even had ex-mayors, ex-councillors contact me asking me about some of my statements.

Facebook Political Steve Hart comparing the lockdowns to World War Three.

“I thought people would get it by now, but they don’t.”

He owns a landscaping business in Kūaotunu and has had to remind all his clients that it isn’t him.

To his knowledge he hasn’t lost any clients because of the confusion, but is worried “this guy” is getting votes based on his reputation.

He is well known in the community for not only working for council, but also Ministry for Primary Industries and Land Search and Rescue.

His family has also lived in Coromandel for over 60 years.

Meanwhile, political Steve thinks it’s funny that the people are getting the two of them confused.

He said he will correct people who contact him personally, but doesn’t go out of his way to set people straight.

“The whole debate doesn’t interest me.

Supplied Political Steve Hart isn’t worried about the confusion and encourages people to do their research on the candidates.

“It’s quite silly really. There are quite a few Steve Harts around the country... and he’s not the only Steve Hart I’ve met.”

When asked what he thinks of non-political Steve, he said he has never met him, so doesn’t have an opinion.

He said he asked to meet with him over a coffee a couple of years ago and he “refused the invitation in a very arrogant manner”.

Regardless, he said, he is “open minded” and “loves to chew the fat” with people.

“Not everybody sees the light, but often our threads might be similar.”

Resident Steve, however, said there is “absolutely nothing” they agree on.

“I’ve read Steve Hart’s social media posts, and he is very much a conspiracy theorist.

“Anyone who knows me knows I’m not a conspiracy theorist. I’m not running in and out of a rabbit hole.”

“(Political Steve) failed in every council he has gone for, and I’m hoping this one will be the same.”

But political Steve thinks he has a shot this time around.

He imagines there will be some people who will be confused, but said the count is pretty low for Thames Coromandel, so it’s not likely to make much of a difference.

“If people are smart enough and do their homework they will figure it out pretty quickly.

“Just do the research.”