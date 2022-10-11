Serious two-vehicle crash on Kaimai Range

A detour has been placed on the Kaimai Range due to a serious crash (file photo).

A serious crash has closed part of SH29 on Kaimai Range.

Police said the crash involving two vehicles happened about 8am on Lower Kaimai Range on Tuesday.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road will be closed for some time and traffic management is being put in place for cars.

Waka Kotahi said the detour route for those going eastbound is right to McLaren Falls Rd, left to Peers Rd, left to Omanawa Rd, right to return to SH29. Westbound traffic is in reverse.

These diversions are not suitable for trucks.