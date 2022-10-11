Broken-down truck causes delays in Karangahake Gorge, Hauraki

Specialised tow services have been delayed by another crash, police say.

A truck breakdown is blocked the road in Karangahake Gorge, between Paeroa and Waihī, but ws cleared before 5pm.

Earlier, Waka Kotahi said delays would continue while specialised tow services were on the way.

Police sent out a warning at 3pm on Tuesday, advising motorists to delay travel through the area.

“The gorge is expected to be down to one lane until about 5pm this evening,” a statement said

However, both lanes were clear by 4.40pm, Waka Kotahi said.

Specialised tow services came over from Tauranga, Waka Kotahi said, but had been “delayed due to congestion resulting from an earlier crash” in the Lower Kaimai Ranges.

The breakdown happened east of School Road and earlier, about 1pm, Waka Kotahi was warning of up to 25-minute delays in both directions.