Neighbours at war: Cossie Club turns tables on adult film actress with appeal victory

Lisa Lewis, who recently threw her hat in the ring for the Auckland mayoralty, was initially successful in her civil case against the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club.

The Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club has scored an emphatic victory in the latest round of the organisation’s long-running battle against its neighbour, adult entertainer Lisa Lewis.

Justice Timothy Brewer quashed an earlier judgement by district court judge David Cameron to award Lewis $10,000 in damages – as well as $47,213 in legal costs – for causing “considerable stress to Ms Lewis over many months”.

Justice Brewer’s recently-released decision follows an appeal hearing in the High Court in Hamilton in July, at which the club – represented by lawyers Truc Tran and Laura Hann – challenged Judge Cameron’s decision in that he erred in law and on the basis of facts presented at the original hearing.

READ MORE:

* Neighbours at war: Cossie club strikes back against Lisa Lewis in court appeal

* Cossie club president: 'Gut feeling' Lisa Lewis may not pay $57K back if judgement overturned

* Lisa Lewis sets lawyers on Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club after court-ordered payment fails to materialise



The High Court judge also dismissed a claim by Lewis that the club had committed a nuisance against her in not allowing her vehicular access to her garage via the club’s car park; and he allowed a counterclaim by the club that Lewis was effectively trespassing on their land.

Lewis, a former Hamilton and Auckland mayoral candidate, who now works as an entertainer on the OnlyFans online platform, was initially successful in bringing a civil case against the club that focussed on its staff’s alleged behaviour.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club’s lawyers were prejudiced against, because they found themselves fighting aspects of the case they had not been given advance notice of, a High Court appeal judge has found.

This included late night tooting as they drove past her house, and allegations that people fired fireworks at her front gate and egged her house.

Motorhomes parking in the car park and the brightness of the club’s floodlights also became issues for Lewis.

It is a conflict with a lengthy history behind it. Lewis began renting a house that bordered the club’s car park in 2013. While there is a grassy accessway for her to gain access to her home, it is not wide enough to accommodate vehicles and, thus, she has to make use of part of the club’s car park to get in and out.

Relations between her and the club were, at first, cordial. However, in 2017 a new manager, Ian Morgan, was appointed – and things quickly began to sour.

GOOGLE MAPS The only way Lisa Lewis can get into and out of her house, seen at the bottom of this image with the light green roof, is through the car park of the Hamilton Cosmopolitan Club - from which she was trespassed.

As the original court judgement noted, Morgan and Lewis were already known to each other. She had rented a room from him when he owned Ulster St business Sails Motel, a tenancy that ended when he told her to leave.

In his judgement, Justice Brewer found that Judge Cameron had decided the case on evidence and arguments that were not part of the original pleadings – Lewis’ formal written statement of her claims against the club.

“The prejudice to the club is that it prepared for a case on the basis of the pleadings and the written evidence, only to face a different case by the end of the plaintiff’s submissions.”

Furthermore, Justice Brewer found Judge Cameron had assumed an agreement Lewis had made with a previous manager at the club gave her an actionable right to cross the club’s land in order to get to her home.

“Clearly, it did not. The most the manager gave her was bare permission. A licence given without consideration and revocable at will.

“The bare licence apparently granted informally by the club’s manager in 2013 was revoked by the club’s president and its manager in 2020. Ms Lewis knew that and ignored it.”

Club president Susan McLean had subsequently signed a trespass notice against Lewis in August 2020, and on November 4, 2020 the club erected quarantine fencing along the length of the accessway, completely preventing her from driving into and out of her property.

On that day Lewis had returned home to find the fence blocking her way. She had attempted to manhandle the portion that was in front of her driveway, but it had fallen on her. Lewis had told the first court hearing that when this happened Morgan and other club employees were standing outside the building, watching and laughing at her.

She called the police, and they ordered the club to remove the fence.

Judge Cameron was wrong in deeming the trespass notice invalid, Justice Brewer said.

“Whether the trespass notice was valid in term so the club’s rules or not is irrelevant ... Whether or not issuing the trespass notice was motivated by Ms Lewis filing a claim in the Disputes Tribunal is irrelevant.

The installing of the quarantine fence to give effect to the rescinding of the bare licence, and the subsequent agreement brokered by the police are also irrelevant to the issue of nuisance.

Justice Brewer added that he did not think awarding damages to the club was justified, but he called for the parties to make submissions.

Speaking to Stuff following the release of the High Court judgement, Morgan said he and others at the club were “elated with the result.

“We knew it was wrong in the first case.”

Lewis declined to comment, other than to say she was in the process of giving instructions to her lawyer Fraser King to seek leave to file a second appeal to the Court of Appeal.