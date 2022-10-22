A man who delivered thousands of Waikato babies: Richard George (Ru) Pirrit, 1937 - 2022

Specialist training took Ru Pirrit to London in the swinging 60s, and his later Waikato work helped bring Fertility Associates to the region.

Richard Pirrit was known throughout his life as "Ru". It was an unpretentious nickname for an unpretentious man. A depression era beer label was responsible. Timaru Ale featured an image of a pair of twins toasting one another, raising glasses of frothy brew, framing the declaration "Here's Health from Tim and Ru". The picture captured the imagination of Richard's and his brother's nanny. Thereafter Donald became Tim, Richard Ru.

Equating beer with health is perhaps not an association commonly made by today's medical professionals yet the maxim foretold the character of a doctor who both worked and played hard, who sampled the delights of London in the "swinging 60s". From Waikato rural stock, Ru was, according to one colleague, "a farmer through and through", known for his industry, honesty and generosity. He did not suffer fools nor what his firstborn calls "big noters". A champion of the "little guy", of underdogs everywhere, in an over-three-decade career specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology he influenced thousands of lives for the good.

Richard George Pirrit was born 30 July 1937 in Hamilton, one of the four sons of Joseph and Petty Pirrit (nee Selleck). Donald - known as Tim - was his twin and he was preceded by brothers Grey and Neil. The Pirrits farmed on Walton Road in Morrinsville; the wider family continues to do so to this day.

Despite depression and war, it was an idyllic Waikato childhood. Primary education was enjoyed locally before Ru followed Grey and Neil to King's College, Auckland.

Ru proved himself an outstanding athlete and sportsman. Senior champion in the 800m and mile, captain of the cross-country team and a member of the King's Rowing VIII, he was also a skilled rugby player, making the First XV. Ru's contribution to the team's final competitive game of the 1955 season, playing alongside future All Black Tony Davies against traditional rivals Auckland Grammar, was described in the school year book as "solid play, with decent hands, feet and cover defence". The same immodest scribe labelled the encounter "the greatest match of all time", an assessment no doubt influenced by the unexpected nature of the King's College victory, a reversal of results earlier in the season.

Studying medicine at the University of Otago, Dunedin became Ru's home for the next few years. His rugby career continued apace. He played first five-eighth for University B in the year they won the Otago club championship, beating their supposed superiors, University A, a team he also subsequently turned out for.

SUPPLIED Ru Pirrit with sons Rich and Andy during the early days at Peacockes Rd, Hamilton.

In 1961, Ru was selected for Otago to play against the touring French. Unfortunately, he broke an ankle in a club game just prior to the match, a misfortune that put paid to higher rugby honours. His place in the Otago team was taken by another future All Black and selector, Earle Kirton.

The rough and tumble of the national game did little to arrest the loss of Ru's hair. Thinning locks were held in place during play with clothes pegs but alas the trend was irreversible. The comb-over became the hairstyle of choice for many years thereafter.

Ru graduated with a MBChB, a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery, in 1963. Leaving for London, he enrolled in the Royal School of Medicine, specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology. The work was serious and life shaping, the surroundings beguiling. England's capital in the mid to late 1960s was a cultural mecca. Ru grew to love the United Kingdom and was to subsequently return time and time again.

Ru underwent specialist training at three London institutions: Guy's Hospital, Queen Charlotte's Hospital and Westminster Hospital. Further afield, he worked and studied at Old Church Hospital in Essex and Farnborough Hospital in Kent. In 1969 he became a Member of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, working as a house surgeon in London.

Supplied Ru met Anne Ellett at a party in 1970 and they were married in Auckland the next year.

Returning to New Zealand in 1970, Ru became National Registrar at National Women's Hospital in Auckland. Soon after his arrival, he met Anne Ellett, at a party hosted by a mutual friend. Their courtship was brief. Ru and Anne were married in Auckland in 1971. They were to have two children, Richard and Andrew.

Ru returned to the region of his birth in December 1971, establishing his own private practice whilst serving as visiting part-time specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at Waikato Hospital. He was renowned for an impeccable bedside manner and empathetic understanding of how to care for patients and their families. His interactions with nurses, orderlies, receptionists and general staff reflected the same level of uncontrived respect.

In a career of over 30 years Ru delivered thousands of Waikato babies. He was amongst the first Waikato surgeons to practise and instruct in the field of laparoscopy (also known as keyhole surgery). In the mid-1980s his work on a donor insemination programme was ground-breaking in the region, culminating in the establishment of a Hamilton branch of the Auckland company Fertility Associates in 1994. Ru's skills in this field evolved as the technology became more complex. He also served as the Waikato Health Board obstetrics advisor, travelling around the province, liaising with and advising doctors and midwives on best practice, an at times politically difficult responsibility as the latter profession evolved, a job he handled with notable finesse.

SUPPLIED Ru Pirrit (front row, left) was renowned for an impeccable bedside manner and is pictured with colleagues. From left in the back row: Kannan Raman, Alison Barrett, Nilaofer Meher-Homji, VP Singh. Front row: Ru Pirrit, Al Haslam, Stewart Hastie.

In 1982, in recognition of his professional achievements, Ru became a Fellow of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. The same year, when New Zealand established a parallel college, he was recognised as a foundation Fellow of the New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

As a colleague and mentor, Ru demonstrated both patience and loyalty. He was proactive and often very direct in his communications. At times critical of shortcomings within the system, he was given to finger-wagging orations concerning bureaucracy, seldom electing to sit when in full flight. Such storms soon passed and always ended in laughter.

Ru was a creature of routine. He retired early and rose early, returned home for lunch and anticipated dinner at precisely 6.30pm, no earlier, no later. The first gin was to be consumed at 5.30pm on the dot: he could often be observed watching the clock. Ru was famous for his ‘2-finger gins’ and his love of the Gordon’s brand. In retirement the 5.30pm rule was relaxed: 5pm became an acceptable time of imbibing. He patronised the Bader St dairy every morning at 8am. Management could set their watches by him.

SUPPLIED The family at Peacockes Rd, Hamilton. From left is Ru, Andrew, Anne, and Richard.

With his 18 acres of riverside land on Peacockes Road, Ru and Ann did more than dabble in farming. Deer, cattle, and sheep were farmed, Ru traversing his domain on a Massey Ferguson tractor or 4 wheeled motorbike.

Horse racing was a passion. Ru, together with his syndicate partners, brother Neil and the next door neighbours June and Hugh Douglas, achieved considerable success with their thoroughbreds Headstrong and Campaigner, each winning races into double figures.

Ru attended race meetings throughout New Zealand, at Te Rapa, Ellerslie, Avondale, Rotorua, Matamata, Hastings, to name but a few. Racecourses in Australia, the United Kingdom and Europe were equally enjoyed and he once declined a family trip to San Diego Sea World in favour of a flutter at the famous Del Mar. Flemington was a particular favourite. Ru dreamed that a horse of his one would one day lead into the final straight of the Melbourne Cup.

Supplied Many a good fishing haul was caught from the family boat, Rooster, which was housed at the Mt Maunganui bach.

Fishing was another prime recreational pursuit. The Pirrit bach at Mt. Maunganui, where all the joys of beach life were enjoyed for decades, housed the family boat, Rooster, on which many a good haul was caught. Beyond that, Ru finished all over New Zealand and even overseas, winning his share of trophies, though was loath to invest in new gear or fresh bait.

A technophobe of the first order, Ru eschewed computers for books and newspapers and rose to the challenge of a good crossword. He loved fires, both inside and out, and had no tolerance for those who would not shut the kitchen door in the wintertime, thereby letting out the precious heat. He loved bacon, curries, fish he caught himself, roasts and his annual wild duck meal, shot by his Morrinsville nephews. His signature meal was steak, cooked with pride and with the smoke alarms off.

Ru was, defiantly, his own man, humorous, sensitive to irony, stubborn, unapologetic, with a clearly defined moral compass, a friend to any who did good deeds, no matter their background.

Richard George Pirrit died 29 August 2022. He is survived by his wife, his sons Richard and Andrew, their partners Kate and Katey and grandchildren Ruby, Olivia, Harry and Maddy.