NZ's first big high-rise lettuce farm to fight cost of living cost crisis

The vertical farm will be fully operational by the end of 2022, Greengrower chief executive Tom Schuyt said.

As vegetable prices continue to rise, a vertical farm based in Hamilton has the potential to keep the shelves full all year round.

The new business, Greengrower, is in the final stages of building New Zealand’s first large-scale vertical farm for lettuce and other leafy greens.

It comes after food prices reached a 13-year high with fruit and vegetables up 16% in September and bad weather left supermarket salad shelves empty.

By the end of the year, chief executive Tom Schuyt​ said they will be able to produce over 4000 bags per day across the North Island offering some relief to the country’s supply chain issues.

READ MORE:

* Microgreens the 'tiny powerhouses' proving popular in New Zealand

* 10 easy-growing plants to cultivate your kids’ green thumb

* How to kickstart your own edible garden



1 NEWS 1News business correspondent Katie Bradford explains what today’s 7.2% inflation announcement means.

“It’s an exciting development for New Zealand and the future of farming,” Schuyt said.

The young entrepreneur from Wellington started the business five years ago on the concept of solving some of New Zealand’s food problems.

While his background is in accounting, he said he had spent some time in the produce industry and understood the challenges facing the industry and consumers.

Wanting to see things change, he and a team began researching vertical farming overseas and began to “New Zealander-rise” the system.

Supplied Vertical farming is the practice of growing crops in vertically-stacked layers indoors.

“We knew Kiwis wanted good quality, consistent and price competitive leafy greens, so it didn’t feel like a risk.”

Once fully operational, he said they will be able to grow between 100-150 hectares of leafy greens including spinach, mesclun and kale. Herbs and microgreens will also be on the menu.

“For now we will be focusing on mainstream products, but are open to trying new things.”

This could include produce that previously hasn’t grown well in New Zealand’s climate or specific versions of classics.

“For example, if consumers wanted peppery rocket, we can adjust the light spectrum and the Co2 or nutrient mix to grow that specific plant.”

Supplied What the vertical farm will look like once it’s fully operational.

The art is in the technology they use which mimics all the core characterises that a plant needs to grow.

The seeds are planted in trays before being lifted into a structure – similar to a conveyer – that has the ability to hold rows of produce.

It uses techniques such as hydroponics to reduce soil and water use and is not subject to unseasonal weather meaning there is no need for pesticides or sprays.

Mimicking each plant’s optimal sunlight, water intact and humidity, the plants will slowly move across the conveyer before they are perfect for harvesting.

This system uses only 1% of the water and 1% of the land used in traditional farms.

Every last drop of water that hasn’t been used is cycled back into the system.

“We can essentially have a 365-day environment where we can harvest the same amount every day.

“It’s a beyond organic product because it ticks all the boxes of pesticide free, you won’t need to wash it before you eat, and it’s sustainably grown.”

There’s also advantages to recalling stock.

Tom Lee/Stuff Every last drop of water that hasn’t been used is cycled back into the system.

If there is a problem with a batch, Schuyt said, they can trace the produce back through the growing process to the day it was sent.

“This gives us quite a positive traceability and food safety story, which in the context of Covid is quite important.”

While they have the ability to scale up production in the following years, he said the company won’t be replacing traditional farmers.

“It’s not a one or the other thing.

“I believe there’s a need for both traditional farming and vertical farming in New Zealand.”