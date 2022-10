The crash on SH1 near Taupō happened before 5am on Wednesday.

A logging truck has crashed into a house near Taupō, meaning there will be delays for motorists on State Highway 1.

The crash happened about 4.40am on Wednesday, between Ani Miria Pl and Waitetoko Rd, in the Tauranga Taupō area.

Police say the driver has suffered minor injuries.

A power pole has been damaged in the crash and there is traffic management at the scene.