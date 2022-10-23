Share the Stage: Top Waikato talent to perform at one theatre to raise funds for another

Erin Myers, one of the musicians performing at the Share the Stage Showcase concert at Clarence Street Theatre on Friday night, hopes Hamiltonians will get off the couch and come along to support her and her entertainment industry peers.

Dozens of the Waikato’s most talented musicians, singers, dancers and other performers will take to the stage in Hamilton for a special “pay what you want” variety concert.

The Share the Stage Showcase will be held at the Clarence Street Theatre on Friday, October 28.

The two-hour event, which begins at 7pm and will feature about 100 performers, is both a fundraiser for, and a celebration of, the new Waikato Regional Theatre, currently under construction on Victoria St.

Because the showcase is being largely funded by Trust Waikato, the organisers are allowing the entry price to be set by those who are walk in the doors.

“This event has been especially designed with community and family in mind, so we are inviting you all to attend and simply pay what you want.”

Because the showcase is not ticketed, seating will be on a “first in, first served” basis.

The front foyer doors at the Clarence Street Theatre will open at 6.30pm – or, possibly, sooner for the enthusiastic few who turn up earlier to grab a seat.

The confirmed acts for the show so far include two performances by members of Hamilton Operatic; performance troupes from the Dance Effects (DFX) performance studio; a group from Sacred Heart Girls’ High School; drag act Piper Blaster; the Waikato Rivertones Chorus; the Mighty River Harmony Barbershop Chorus; and an act called The 4 Dones.

FOSTERS CONSTRUCTION These picture shows the progress on the demolition of the old Hamilton Hotel, the site of the soon-to-be-constructed Waikato Regional Theatre – which will be the beneficiary of any profits made from the Share the Stage Showcase concert.

Also on the billing is one of the region’s rising stars, singer/songwriter Erin Myers – a 20-year-old artist hailing from Fort Myers in Florida, who began writing her first songs when she was 16.

Myers, who works as a nurse at Waikato Hospital when she is not creating music, released a self-produced EP titled Slow motion in 2019, spent time at Victoria University in Wellington studying for a Bachelor of Commercial Music, and has released two professionally-produced singles this year.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Erin Myers has been tipped as "one to watch". She released a self-produced EP titled Slow motion in 2019, and has followed up with two professionally-produced singles this year.

The most recent one, Bad Reception, was released earlier this month. In direct contrast to its name, it hit 1000 streams on Spotify within 72 hours and captured the attention of music bloggers and alternative radio stations across the country.

Myers has the ability to play ukulele, guitar, bass, and piano, and creates songs under the genres of pop, indie, folk, punk, and rock. Her musical influences include Kimbra, The Neighbourhood, Yungblud, and Radiohead.

At Friday night’s show Myers will be accompanied by a master of the guitar, Maciek Hrybowicz, who hails from Poland, and spent time in London, where he played, wrote, produced and toured for more than 25 years. His album Awa was released in 2019.