REVIEW: Owls Do Cry at the Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

What: Owls Do Cry

Who: Red Leap Theatre

Directed by: Malia Johnston

Where: Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

When: Wednesday night

Reviewed by: Mike Mather

It’s probably not giving away too much to reveal that one of the first and best “Oh wow/that’s really cool/how did they do that?” moments in this production comes within seconds of the action getting under way.

Of course, it can’t be revealed precisely what happens with the six players on stage, assembled at the rear of the performance space like sentinels for their cue to begin. That would be a spoiler. But it’s a startling moment and the first of many.

Much like the novel that inspired it, Owls Do Cry is filled with many such wonderful moments of (to employ a term mainly used by literature academics) magic realism.

Janet Frame’s prose is brought to life in the form of writhing, rolling bodies; ingenious back projection; roaring, crashing sound; and beautiful music. It’s dynamic, evocative, occasionally hilarious, sometimes terrifying.

It is a show is perhaps best described as a response to the book. An interpretation, rather than an attempt at adaptation. There’s no linear narrative here – just a selection of moments, scenes, and fragments of scenes.

Also, the book itself plays an actual, tangible role in the action.

Reading it beforehand is not a requirement. In fact, this play is a doorway, an invitation to acquaint oneself (or alternatively refresh oneself) with Frame’s landmark, 69-year-old tale of the Withers siblings – Daphne, Chicks, Toby and Francie – and their mundane-yet-remarkable lives in small town NewZild.

Of course, Owls Do Cry is an amazing work of semi-fiction, and a tale any Kiwi worth their salt should be acquainted with anyway. Particularly those Kiwis with at least a passing interest in writing.

Some mesmerising scenes evoke an almost industrial, David Lynch-ian vibe. Others bring to mind the band Talking Heads’ production of Stop Making Sense, vividly captured on film in 1984 by Jonathan Demme.

The six players – Katrina George, Arlo Gibson, Margaret-Mary Hollins, Hannah Lynch, Ross McCormack and Comfrey Sanders – are, at times, the perfectly syncopated elements of a gestalt organism. At others, they are the diverse individuals that make up a family. Any family. It could be yours.

Oh, and for reasons that cannot be elaborated on, bring a ballpoint pen to the show. It will come in handy.

The post-Covid world is allowing some really amazing and interesting productions to finally return to Hamilton. This is definitely one of them.