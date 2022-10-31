Man who raped, beat, recorded 11 children 'among the worst'

Many of the incidents involved Cresswell ordering his victims into a room before barricading the door to keep them from escaping (file photo posed by model).

GRAPHIC WARNING: Content in this story may upset some people.

A man who imprisoned, drugged, raped, and beat 11 children over several years – recording many of his acts on video – has been jailed for 18 years.

Shiloh David Cresswell, 44, must serve at least half of that sentence before he becomes eligible for release.

“Your offending is among the worst of its kind,” Justice Ian Gault told Cresswell during a day-long sentencing that took place in the High Court in Hamilton.

Cresswell had earlier admitted 91 charges, including 21 counts of sexual violation, seven counts of rape, three of drugging or stupefying, and three of kidnapping.

READ MORE:

* Men jailed over large collection of child sex abuse and bestiality material

* Former CYF caregiver given 10-year jail sentence for sexually abusing boys

* 'Utterly brazen' child sex offending: lawyers sum up in Laken Rose trial



There were also numerous charges of ill treatment of a child; distributing objectionable publications; making objectionable publications; possessing objectionable publications; assault with a weapon, indecent assault; assault on a child; and supplying cannabis. Many of the charges are representative, meaning they cover a number of incidents that happened at different times.

Many facts of the case cannot be reported without leading to the identification of his female and male victims, who were aged between five and 16 years old at the time. The offending took place in the Bay of Plenty between 2006 and 2019.

As the judge noted, the summary of facts on the case was “lengthy and disturbing”. Many of the incidents involved Cresswell ordering his victims into a room before barricading the door to keep them from escaping.

In some cases he would force his victims to watch pornography involving adults and minors before raping them. He also sometimes forced them to swallow “blue pills” to force them to relax beforehand, which caused at least one of the victims to hallucinate.

Some of the victims were rendered unconscious by the drugs, however Cresswell continued to sexually violate or rape them – crimes that he recorded on video, before downloading onto a laptop computer for later viewing.

Another victim had a contraceptive rod inserted in her arm by a doctor – partly at Cresswell’s behest.

She had told the doctor she needed the device because she was in a relationship with another young person, and did not want to get pregnant to him.

The real reason was that Cresswell was regularly raping her.

Not all of his victims were sexually offended against, but much of his offending involved violent assaults. Cresswell wore a prosthetic leg following a motorcycle accident in 2002, and he used this to kick or beat his victims with.

He also hit them with a pair of crutches, a metal pole, sticks, a belt, a vacuum cleaner tube and other items.

One of the victims, who was aged between seven and 10 years old at the time, was kicked by Cresswell – who was wearing steel-capped boots – so hard she flew across a room, the court was told.

Kathryn George/Stuff Cresswell appeared in the Hamilton District Court on October 27.

Some of the victims, supported by their parents, read statements in court – or had statements read on their behalf – telling in detail how his deeds had affected them.

One girl said she was now fearful of being drugged she would not eat lollies that were not from an unopened packet.

Another had dealt with her trauma by stealing phones “so she could access internet sites to make contact with older men”.

All of the victims were, however, determined not to let Cresswell destroy them.

“He ruined my life,” said one. “What he did was disgusting ... but he did not kill me off. I hope he gets what he deserves [in prison].”

Justice Gault took an overall start point of 28 years in jail at Thursday’s sentencing. A 20% reduction for his guilty plea and further discounts to reflect his disenfranchised upbringing reduced the sentence to 18 years.

Cresswell’s counsel James Greenland urged the judge to take heed of a letter of apology the defendant had written to his victims prior to sentencing. However, Crown prosecutor Anna Pollett pointed out Cresswell’s admittance of guilt had come only after the police were belatedly provided with the laptop – which contained all of his video footage.

“He was motivated by the strength of the evidence against him, rather than consideration for his victims.”

Pollett argued for the imposition of preventive detention, but the judge disagreed.

This was because Cresswell had “not yet had a real opportunity to engage in serious treatment” to address the causes of his offending.

“I accept you pose further risk ... [however] I’m not satisfied you are likely to commit another qualifying sexual offence.

“A lengthy determinate sentence provides adequate protection for society.”

Pollett was more successful in securing a minimum period of imprisonment for Cresswell – but she was again denied by the judge in her quest to have the maximum 10 years imposed.

Justice Gault instead imposed a 50% – or nine-year – minimum.

“Your risk [to children] is better assessed by the parole board.”