The crash happened at 6.15am on Bank St in central Te Awamutu.

A person has suffered critical injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Te Awamutu on Sunday morning.

The crash, in Bank St, happened about 6.15am. The driver of the car, understood to be a woman, had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters and was taken to Waikato Hospital by St John ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Police inquiries into the cause of the crash are ongoing.