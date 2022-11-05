A life-changing encounter en route to an airfield: The life of Molly Rebecca Gallagher, 1926-2022

Molly Gallagher, then Clifford, spent five weeks on a ship to join her future husband in New Zealand. Disembarking in Wellington, she asked where the capital city was and was told “this is it!”

Molly Clifford alighted from the bus, a long walk ahead of her. After finishing work at the post office, it took two hours get home to the airfield. The year was 1943. Molly was 17, going on 18.

Airmen returning to base walked the same route. Vivian Gallagher, a young pilot from New Zealand, noticed Molly and felt an urge to engage her in conversation. The sensible teenager, properly raised, was suspicious of his motives. She quickened her pace. Vivian responded in kind. Molly broke into a trot, seeking to avoid the would-be suitor. Vivian countered. Molly relented. It was a meeting that would change her life.

Romance in wartime had a particular charm. Viv would drop parachute messages in a handkerchief to Molly from his plane, advising as to when he had weekend leave. He took her to London, where she had not been before. They danced, saw the sights and avoided the air raids. Before Viv left Britain in 1946, he posed the most important of questions. Aside from the love match itself, the proposal involved joining a prestigious, entrepreneurial family, if one on the other side of the world.

Molly Rebecca Clifford was born 5 April, 1926 in Studley, near Calne, Wiltshire, England, one of the four children of Fred Clifford and Adelaide Clifford (nee Gainey). She also had a half-sibling, Linda, Fred's daughter from a subsequent relationship.

SUPPLIED Molly and Viv Gallagher’s paths crossed as they were walking back to the Yatesbury Airfield and it proved to be a life-changing encounter.

The family lived on the Yatesbury aerodrome where Fred was employed as an engineer, in charge of the airfield's power supply. Molly had a particularly close relationship with her brother Michael, a bond forged in what was at times a tense, unhappy environment. Fred, a World War I veteran likely suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, was not the perfect husband or father and middle-class English parents were not known in the era for demonstrative acts of affection, physical or otherwise.

From the age of three-and-a-half until she was ten years of age Molly attended a small private school. She won a scholarship to Bentley Secondary School where she remained until she was sixteen. In 1942 World War II was in its third year and Molly took a trainee position at the Calne Post Office. If dealing with the public was something she particularly enjoyed, especially the pensioners who came in to collect their weekly stipend, war's harsh realities presented challenges. Molly learnt to do teleprinting and had a responsibility to send out telegrams advising families that their relatives had been injured or killed or were missing in action.

SUPPLIED Molly and Viv Gallagher were married in December 1947 in St Paul's Church, Wellington.

The airfield was an obvious target for the Nazi air force. The Luftwaffe favoured Yatesbury with 13 separate bombs, including one with a time delay device but remarkably neither personnel nor members of their families were ever injured. The Cliffords' Anderson Shelter, built by Fred in their garden, had marrows growing over it by way of camouflage. It was cold and damp, if stocked with tins of biscuits and sweets, some of which were consumed surreptitiously under stress of air raid.

Molly accepted Viv's proposal. At the age of 21 she made what her only son describes as an "incredibly brave and courageous" decision to move to New Zealand. Travelling alone, she departed Southampton in 1947 aboard the Rangitikei, then still a converted troop ship, without cabins. There were plenty of other war brides sharing the dormitory. It was a five-week voyage, through the Panama Canal, stopping at Pitcairn Island.

Viv was waiting on the Wellington wharf to greet his fiancée. When Molly innocently inquired as to where exactly the capital city was, Viv replied "this is it!" Thus began a culture shock that never entirely abated in the 75 years that followed.

Travelling to Hamilton via train, Molly and Viv arrived at the Frankton Junction at 5am, carrying their luggage over the railway bridge to the Seddon Road house of Viv's brother. After the hustle and bustle and sheer scale of wartime Britain, the deserted Hamilton streets seemed to Molly like something out of the wild west.

Waikato chamber of Commerce/supplied Some childhood mischief by the future Sir William Gallagher and Dr John Gallagher led to Molly commenting “those boys will never come to any good". The pair are pictured being inducted into the Waikato Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame in 2020.

With Viv still building what was to become the first family home in Norton Road and the wedding some time off, Molly was initially accommodated with Viv's sister Margaret. Molly and Viv were married 19 December 1947 in St Paul's Church, Wellington. Molly wore a locally made dress adorned by her mother's headdress and veil. There were no guests beyond a university friend of Viv's who served as best man.

Molly took a job as a clerk at the New Zealand Dairy Company whilst Viv worked with his brothers in Gallagher Engineering. A proper English lady, with the manners and demeanour of her class, integration into Waikato life presented difficulties and Molly suffered painful homesickness. For all that, Viv's extended family embraced her warmly, a gesture she reciprocated, enjoying a close relationship with her in-laws, one which was sustained throughout her long life. An incident involving nephews John and the future Sir William Gallagher, in which circumstantial evidence suggested that the Town Hall had been relieved of one or two empty bottles - a source of income in an age when recycling was rewarded - saw Molly make the less than prophetic announcement that "those boys will never come to any good".

In 1951 Viv, with Molly's support, elected to establish his own engineering business, Vogal NZ Ltd, manufacturing machines that would top dress, slash scrub and gorse, dig drains and cut hay. In the early days of the company, Vogal's activities also ranged from clotheslines to children's playground equipment, though its most distinctive product was the air blast top dresser spreader, whose original gearboxes were designed and manufactured in-house. In 44 years of operation, until taken over by Paddon Direct in 1995, the company manufactured and sold over twenty thousand machines, a true Waikato success story.

SUPPLIED Molly Gallagher, front, second from right, with family, including son Martin Gallagher, a former Hamilton MP and city councillor (back left).

Martin, Viv and Molly's only child, was born in February, 1952. Motherhood helped to offset Molly's homesickness. She brought Martin up on stories of England, tales of life in county Wiltshire in the 1930s and early 1940s, of the abdication of Edward VIII and of the ousting of Churchill in the 1945 election, much to the horror of the Tory aunties. If these narratives had a conservative bent which the future Hamilton West Labour Party MP would come to define himself against, they nevertheless inspired his burgeoning interest in politics. Molly would prove an encouraging and supportive mother where he son's career was concerned, whatever the ideological reservations.

In 1960, when Martin was eight years old, the family travelled to Europe for an extended holiday, an experience that was to have an influence on his subsequent development, not least by instilling a love of England and the English countryside. Molly would return to England at regular intervals, sustaining her connection with Michael and their sisters until her late 80s. Martin and/or Martin's wife Gillian served as a travel companion after Viv's death.

In the late 1960s Molly and Viv purchased two sections in Marnane Terrace, St Andrews, overlooking the golf course. Molly assisted her husband in the design of the house, which was finished in 1976. With a keen aesthetic sense she expressed herself in both the garden and the interior design.

Whatever the cultural differences between Molly and her four grandchildren she took an active part in their upbringing, forging strong connections. Belying her strong sense of etiquette and polite behaviour and the circumstances of her own early years, she retained a sense of childhood wonder, had the capacity for creative play and was not shy in administering hugs. If stubbornness coexisted with humour both were appreciated. A driver of inconsistent skill, to share a car with Molly was thought by one granddaughter to be "an adrenaline rush".

SUPPLIED Molly was described as being immaculate in her appearance, once holding up an ambulance taking her to hospital so she could put make-up on.

Diagnosed with dementia in her last decade, through the assistance of her family, particularly Gillian, a registered nurse, and granddaughter Lily, who for four years served as a live-in caregiver, Molly continued to reside in her Marnane Terrace house. Gillian fulfilled a promise made to Viv in 1995, before he died - to look after her mother-in-law.

Molly was a proud person, immaculate in her appearance and dress, a stickler for good manners, one so invested in her appearance that she once held up an ambulance waiting to take her to hospital so that she could put some make-up on. A determined survivor, a transplanted Englishwoman not always comfortable in her adopted land, she was the last of a generation of Gallaghers and made a significant contribution to the commercial and political life of the Waikato.

Molly Rebecca Gallagher died 14 October 2022. She is survived by her son Martin, Martin's wife Gillian and grandchildren Rebecca, Michael, Anya and Lily.